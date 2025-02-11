2025 Ducati WorldSBK livery revealed

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati team has launched its 2025 WorldSBK season, with Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega both looking to return the Bologna brand to the top of the standings in the production derivative series.

The launch of the WorldSBK team took place alongside Ducati’s new factory MXGP team, also sponsored by Aruba.it and run by the Italian Maddii Racing outfit with Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini aboard the factory Desmo450 MX machines.

While the MXGP venture is all new, though, in WorldSBK Ducati is looking to return to the top this year, having lost out on the riders’ title last year to BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu.

"A new season is beginning in WorldSBK with the same goal as always for the Aruba.it Racing Ducati Team: to fight for the riders’ world title that we did not win last year and try to bring it back to Borgo Panigale,” said Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna.

“This is our mission, and we will give everything to achieve the goal. It is a tough challenge, we are aware of the level of our rivals, but we know what to do, we have already demonstrated it in the past.

“We know perfectly the potential of our riders, Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega, who have been World Champions in several categories and who in 2024 fought for the World Championship until the end and were competitive in almost every race with the Panigale V4 R.”

For Alvaro Bautista, his position in 2025 is exactly the same as Ducati’s, as he looks to reclaim the title he last won in 2023.

"I am very motivated for this season which will be my fifth with the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team, the fourth in a row,” the Spaniard said.

“Last year was more difficult than expected, but we still got positive results, finishing third in the world championship standings.

“It's clear that expectations are higher this season, and if I've decided to continue racing it's because I feel I'm still physically and mentally competitive.

“We will try to find a good feeling right away and have fun.”

On the other, Nicolo Bulega comes into his second year in WorldSBK with a new pressure as a rider who will enter the season with expectations of contending for and winning the title.

“I can say that I am very confident about what we did last season,” he said.

“2024 has been very positive, and an excellent feeling has been created within the team.

“We start immediately in Australia, where last year I scored my first win on debut, so expectations are undoubtedly high. The first goal is to come home from Phillip Island with even better memories.”