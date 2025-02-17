Andrea Iannone second at Phillip Island WorldSBK test despite “confusion”

“We struggled a lot today because we had many problems with some new parts…”

Andrea Iannone, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
On the timesheets, Monday was a strong day for Andrea Iannone at the World Superbike test in Phillip Island, but the Italian didn’t go without his problems.

Iannone was second on Monday’s timesheets, 0.498 seconds adrift of Nicolo Bulega who topped the opening day of the test.

The Italian said he had “struggled” on Monday, and that there was “confusion” in the Go Eleven Ducati garage as a result of issues with some new parts on the Panigale V4 R.

“We struggled a lot today because we had many problems with some new parts on the bike, and in the end, there was a lot of confusion in the garage,” Iannone told WorldSBK.com after the opening day of the Phillip Island World Superbike test.

“But in any case, we worked through it, and it wasn’t so bad.”

Despite the issues, Iannone was content with his pace at the Australian venue, where last year he was on the podium in Race 1, which at the time was his first race back after a four-year racing ban.

“My pace is okay, so tomorrow should be interesting as I have a big plan to try something new. Also with the tyres, because today I used the same tyres as last year. We will see how it goes, but in the end, it wasn’t so bad.

“I hope we work well tomorrow, without stress, and put everything together. Today was difficult for us, but that’s the target, and we’re focused on it.”

This week’s Phillip Island test is held in advance of the first round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship at the same venue this weekend (21-23 February).

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

