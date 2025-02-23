Andrea Iannone “really happy” with Australian WorldSBK podiums after “scary” moment

Andrea Iannone was almost taken out of WorldSBK action on the opening lap of the Superpole Race.

Andrea Iannone, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Iannone, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Andrea Iannone’s second World Superbike season started with two podiums, but his tally almost never got off the mark.

The Italian looked set to challenge for the podium positions in Saturday’s Race 1 when he encountered a technical problem and slipped from second to ninth, before recovering to sixth.

On Sunday, things almost got worse for Iannone when Toprak Razgatlioglu entered turn four with too much speed and had to head for the run-off. The Turkish rider managed to squeeze his way between Iannone and Nicolo Bulega without making contact as he headed to the run-off, and Iannone was able to eventually finish the race in second behind Bulega.

“In the Superpole Race, I think at the beginning it was a little bit scary, but fortunately nothing happened and I enjoyed riding,” Iannone said.

“But I felt I missed something on the grip, and for the second race we wanted to make [the bike] a little bit stronger in this point, so I think we took what we needed.”

Iannone backed up his second place in the Superpole Race with a third in Race 2, behind Bulega and the second factory Ducati of Alvaro Bautista. Although it wasn’t victory, Iannone was pleased with his results on Sunday.

“Sincerely, I’m really happy about today,” Iannone told WorldSBK.com.

“I think we took the maximum we have and we arrive really close to the factory [Ducati] team – this is the target.

“For sure, every rider wants to win, but in any case we are small and strong.

“We changed a little bit the setup for the second race and we improved a little bit.

“I want to say thanks to Ducati because we have help from Ducati and this is a good thing for us.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
2m ago
Andrea Iannone “really happy” with Australian WorldSBK podiums after “scary” moment
Andrea Iannone, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
16m ago
Scott Redding “questioned myself” after tough BMW World Superbike years
Scott Redding leads Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
50m ago
Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia tipped to have “mistakes, crashes, collisions…”
Marc Marquez
F1 News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc told what to do to benefit from Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will team up at Ferrari
MotoGP News
1h ago
Honda’s major improvement - but concerning weakness - identified
Johann Zarco

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen ‘would rather crash than let you beat him’ claim made
Max Verstappen collided with Lewis Hamilton in Hungary last year
MotoGP News
3h ago
Yamaha “underplaying expectations” theory is touted
Fabio Quartararo
WSBK News
3h ago
Danilo Petrucci achieves personal “target” at Australian World Superbike round
Danilo Petrucci leads Andrea Iannone, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
4h ago
Carlos Sainz lands new F1 role as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
5h ago
Christian Horner addresses “pretty sharp” digs from rival F1 team bosses
Christian Horner