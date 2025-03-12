One WorldSBK racer has passed his road motorcycle test

World Superbike rider Axel Bassani has passed his motorcycle licence test.

Axel Bassani, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Axel Bassani, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Between rounds of the 2025 World Superbike Championship, Bimota rider Axel Bassani has taken to the roads.

The Italian revealed on social media that he has passed his motorcycle licence test, riding a Kawasaki (naturally) ER-6n.

Bassani’s obtaining of a licence makes him stand out somewhat among his peers, although he is not entirely unique – Ducati MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia, for example, rides on the road with a Ducati Scrambler Nightshift.

It’s also an achievement that makes Bassani the second high-profile Italian motorsports star to receive their road licence this year, after Mercedes F1 rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli (an 18-year-old with an admittedly higher profile than 25-year-old Bassani) passed his driving test in January, ahead of F1’s solitary preseason test in Bahrain.

For Bassani, though, the motorcycle test took place between the opening two rounds of the 2025 WorldSBK season, Bimota’s first since 2014 having returned by the decision of its 49.9 per cent owner, Kawasaki, with the ZX-10RR-powered KB998 Rimini.

The Italian scored three top-10s (ninth in Race 1 and the Superpole Race and 10th in Race 2) at the first round of the season in Australia last month, and the second round at Portimao is coming up on 28–30 March.

There is also a test scheduled for 14–15 March at Portimao, one which promises to be an important one for all attending after a weather-disrupted test at the Portuguese venue in the winter.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

