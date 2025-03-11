Jonathan Rea gives recovery timeline update: “It’s hard to be patient”

An update has been provided by Jonathan Rea on his recovery from the injuries he suffered in Australia.

The six-time World Superbike Champion crashed during testing at Phillip Island before the opening round of the 2025 WorldSBK season at the same venue.

The crash resulted in multiple fractures on his left foot which left him out of action for the Australian Round, and which will continue to keep him on the sidelines for at least this week’s test at Portimao (14–15 March), and the second round of the season at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on 28–30 March.

There, Rea will be replaced by Yamaha MotoGP test rider Augusto Fernandez, but the Northern Irish rider is still uncertain when he will be able to return, suggesting he may be forced to miss round three at Assen on 11-13 April as well.

“It's always difficult when you are injured and you’re asked about a timeframe,” Rea told WorldSBK.com.

“Of course, you have a target in your head, but it’s important to listen to the specialists, physios and my coach at home.

“Sometimes in racing you are so focused on getting back when really the best thing for you might be to miss one more race to allow the injury that bit more [time].

“I am 100 per cent committed to being on the bike as fast as I can, but WorldSBK is at such a competitive level right now I only want to come back on the bike when I know I can give 100 per cent as that’s what my team, Yamaha and I deserve.

“It’s hard to be patient, but we are going through the process.”

Rea said that, two weeks on from the surgery on his foot, the pain he felt has largely gone, and that’s motivated to return to action in WorldSBK because of what he felt was a positive winter testing campaign.

“We are now two weeks post-surgery, and the pain has pretty much subsided, so I’m doing well considering. It really is a process and I’m doing everything in my power to try to get back on track and back to full fitness as fast and safely as possible.

“After our positive winter tests, I am so motivated to get back on the bike so I will do everything possible to enhance the recovery process, but obviously you have to be careful.

“I’ve been looking at everything: diet, supplements and of course using the hyperbaric chamber which I now have at home.

“As soon as the cast comes off, there are all sorts of things such as ultrasound equipment for bone healing which can give you some marginal gains in the recovery process. I want to treat the recovery process with as much effort and detail as I would one of my race weekends.”

About his cast, Rea added that by now he was expecting it to have been removed.

“I was hoping to get the cast off, but it’s staying on for now just to be safe,” he said.

“It needs time, your foot is a really important part of the body for load bearing, so I need to treat the rehab with care, and if that’s another few weeks in a cast then that’s what I’ll do.

“The idea is to go into an airboot after the cast comes off which should give me a bit more flexibility, which at least means it’ll be easier to have a wash!”