Iker Lecuona recovery timeline update as Spaniard in "better than expected" condition

After Iker Lecuona was forced out of the WorldSBK Australian Round through injury, the Spanish rider’s Team HRC has provided an update on his condition.

Lecuona crashed in Superpole at Phillip Island for the opening round of this year’s World Superbike Championship at the famous Lukey Heights corner.

The crash saw Lecuona diagnosed with a fracture of the fourth metatarsal bone in his left foot.

It is the latest in a line of injuries that stretch back to the final round of last season when he broke the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, before fracturing a rib in preseason that cost him the entire test in Jerez.

Honda reports that the Spaniard’s condition, almost two weeks on from the crash, is “better than expected,” and includes the detail that Lecuona will undergo a medical check on 18 February to determine whether he will be able to take part in the second round of this year’s WorldSBK season at Portimao on 28–30 March.

However, the timing of the examination means he will be unable to take part in the Portimao test on 14–15 March.

“Honda HRC factory rider Iker Lecuona’s condition following his crash during the Superpole qualifying session of WorldSBK Round 1 at Phillip Island is fortunately better than expected,” Honda’s update reads.

“After undergoing medical examinations upon his return to Spain, it has been confirmed that Iker will not require surgery for the injury to his left foot.

“His recovery plan includes passive exercises, physiotherapy sessions, and hyperbaric chamber therapy to improve blood circulation and accelerate bone healing.

“Encouraged by his progress so far, Iker has already begun rehabilitation.

“A medical check-up is scheduled for [18 March] to assess his condition and determine the likelihood of his participation in WorldSBK Round 2, set to take place in Portimao (Portugal) on March 28-30.

“However, it has been confirmed that Lecuona will be unable to take part in the upcoming Portimao tests on February 14th and 15th.

“The Honda HRC team will continue to monitor his progress and provide further updates as they become available.”