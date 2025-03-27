Toprak Razgatlioglu: “The rider is a big difference” at Portimao WorldSBK

Toprak Razgatlioglu says he expects riders to be able to make a difference at the Portimao WorldSBK round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Just over one month on from the season opener at Phillip Island, WorldSBK is at Portimao this weekend for the second round of 2025, a venue that Toprak Razgatlioglu has won at six times.

The reigning champion, who is 42 points behind championship leader Nicolo Bulega after the opening round, says that the layout of the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve is one that lets the rider make more difference than the bike.

“Ducati every weekend is improving, but here I think the rider is a really big difference because this track is a little bit of a ‘rollercoaster’ and not only the bike [helps the performance],” Razgatlioglu – who was infamously frustrated by the Ducati dominance in Australia in February – told WorldSBK.com on Thursday ahead of the Portuguese Round.

“Also you need to push hard for 20 laps – this is hard because this track is up, down, like a rollercoaster – you feel the tyre on the bike.

“But, in general, I really like the track, it’s almost my favourite track, I’m always strong here. But the race is always different.”

Razgatlioglu explained that the Phillip Island layout never worked for him or the BMW World Superbike machine because of its long corners, whereas he can make a difference in the hard braking points at Portimao.

“After Phillip Island I feel much better because finally this is ‘my style’ of track, because Phillip Island is long corners – for me this is too hard, and also the bike is not easy to make work in that track,” Razgatlioglu said.

“But here I’m more strong, especially in the slow corners I make more hard braking, and I’m feeling really good.

“Also, we did a test here with a very good lap time. We had– [we can’t say] a new record because it was a test; we will see this weekend, I will try again [to set] a new record.

“The general feeling is good, it looks like we are ready to race, but the race weekend is always different.

“I’m not flying, I’m just focused on my job. Tomorrow we are starting finally, because after Phillip Island we had a very long break; now I’m really ready to race, and I’m just trying to fight for the win.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia backtracks on GP24 MotoGP bike switch comments
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Is Franco Morbidelli again a threat to Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez?
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
MotoGP News
2h ago
Injured Jorge Martin set for surprise MotoGP appearance at COTA
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta responds to VR46 MotoGP rumours: ‘The KTM dream is still there’
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez: “The only circuit where I made a mistake was here”
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
MotoGP rookie star calming expectations: ‘Argentina more the real picture of where we are’
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
The secret weapon Alex Marquez hopes to use to beat Marc Marquez in COTA MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP
WSBK News
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega picks out “man to beat” at Portimao WorldSBK: “This is his favourite track”
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: “The rider is a big difference” at Portimao WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu reassured Portuguese WorldSBK won’t be “another Ducati Cup”
Alvaro Bautista