Toprak Razgatlioglu reassured Portuguese WorldSBK won’t be “another Ducati Cup”

Ducati riders have told Toprak Razgatlioglu that their manufacturer will not dominate the Portuguese WorldSBK.

BMW’s Razgatlioglu enters the second round of the 2025 WSBK season this weekend at Portimao hoping for his first win.

He left Phillip Island, after the first round, complaining that he could quit the championship due to the dominance he saw from the Ducatis.

But Alvaro Bautista said in Portimao: “Australia is a special track, especially for Ducati. Normally Ducati is fast there.

“But this won’t be normal for every track.

“At the test a few days ago, we saw Toprak on the BMW was very fast. Also, the Bimota riders were fast.

“It was a more normal situation to what we saw in Australia, where the Ducati works well.

“At this round we will see the reality of the championship.”

Danilo Petrucci added: “I don’t think it will be another Ducati Cup, like at Phillip Island.

“All of the other manufacturers will come, and it will be tough.”

Portimao 'completely different' to Phillip Island

Danilo Petrucci

Factory Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega dominated Phillip Island.

But reigning WSBK champion Razgatlioglu has since proven his pace by topping both days of testing at Portimao.

Bautista, second in the standings behind teammate Bulega, said in Portimao: “I arrive with a lot of motivation. At the Australian round I found confidence with the bike, and ended with good feedback.

“This track is completely different. We did a test here and the feeling wasn’t bad.

“I don’t have any expectations. I will try to push to the limit - it’s the only way to fight for good positions.”

Bautista said about testing in Portimao: “We started with a setup used in Australia but this track is different. We wanted to start with the same setup, even if usually we use a different one.

“I felt good but the rain came. We couldn’t work more. But the base setup was good and the feeling was close to Australia.”

Barni Ducati rider Petrucci, fifth in the standings, said: “Tyre management will be key because 20 laps is so long.

“Portimao has a good mix of fast, left, and right corners so you have to care about the rear tyre.

“The bike is difficult to manage because of the ups and downs. The grip isn’t good so you have to fight the bike.

“Also, the last sector is important because the last corner is really difficult. If you are fast there, you have a chance on the last straight to overtake.”

Petrucci added: “I am feeling more relaxed. At Phillip Island, I went there after the Dakar and after the test. I was empty, but now I feel better.

“The test here was good. We did modifications with the bike and everything worked.

“The wind here is always difficult to manage.”