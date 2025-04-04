Jonathan Rea makes a final decision on racing at Dutch WorldSBK

In the most recent episode of his YouTube vlog, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK rider Jonathan Rea has indicated that he will not be racing at Assen in just over one week.

Rea, who has been out of World Superbike action since a crash in preseason testing in February, was at Portimao last weekend for the second round of the 2025 season.

His YouTube vlog followed him through the weekend, as he filled the media in on the details of his recovery from the multiple left foot fracture he suffered in that aforementioned Phillip Island crash.

At several points in the vlog, Rea references the Italian Round at Cremona Circuit as a possible point for him to return, rather than round three at Assen, with the race in northern Italy taking place three weeks after the Dutch Round on 2–4 May.

“Am I going to be in Assen,” Rea asked himself. “The smart money would be no, but I’m not smart, am I?”

He added, later in the vlog: “I need to be out there. I don’t enjoy bikes that much – I enjoy racing them, I enjoy being competitive.

“I think you’ll gather by now that I’ll not be in Assen which is a real shame. But step-by-step, I’ll keep working hard at home and come back stronger.”

Rea was replaced by Yamaha WorldSBK test rider and YART Endurance World Championship rider Jason O’Halloran at Portimao.

A brief statement from Yamaha posted to their Instagram Story confirmed that O’Halloran, who is due to take part in the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans the week after the Assen World Superbike race, will replace Rea once again in the Netherlands.

“Following consultation with his medical team earlier this week, we can now confirm that Jonathan Rea will not compete in round three at the TT Circuit Assen,” Yamaha’s statement reads.

“He will again be replaced in the Pata Maxus Yamaha Team by Jason O’Halloran.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

