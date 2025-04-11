“Best of the rest” for Dutch WorldSBK puts his hand up

Sam Lowes identifies where he can improve at Assen on Friday

Sam Lowes
Sam Lowes

The rider who intends to be “best of the rest” at the Dutch WorldSBK has identified himself.

Marc VDS Racing Team’s Sam Lowes believes he can be the top independent rider on Saturday at Assen.

The third round of the World Superbike Championship saw Lowes finish sixth in Friday practice.

“Really good,” he reacted to his practice sessions. “Assen was a track where I had a nice race last year. Being my second year in the class, I kept that momentum going.

“It suits the Moto2 riding style. After many years there, it’s easier for me to adapt.

“We made a good step between sessions. In the afternoon with the new development rear I did a longer run, and was happy.

“It’s a positive day.

“We are missing a bit to the top two or three guys. But, best of the rest, in the next group…

“Let’s see if we can find a bit tonight for tomorrow.”

Lowes know where he was going wrong on Friday.

“Sector 1 I am losing a bit. Consistently, it’s one-and-a-half or two tenths that I need to find,” he admitted.

“The good thing about losing it in one place is that it’s easier to improve, hopefully.

“The front two rows in qualifying is always the goal. It’s so important now to start near the front.

“It is important to do a good quali with the SCQ rear. Then fight for the top five in the race.

“Honestly, given today’s performance with my long run, I did 15 laps and my pace was good, being top five and the top independent [on Saturday] would be a good day.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

