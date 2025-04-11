Toprak Razgatlioglu “not feeling perfect” after Dutch WorldSBK practice

Reigning WorldSBK Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu has admitted to being on the back foot after the opening day of this weekend’s Dutch WorldSBK.

The Turkish rider, who won all three World Superbike races in Portugal two weeks ago and who won Race 2 in Assen last year, was third-fastest and the last rider in the 1:33s on Friday at this year’s Dutch Round, but complained of a “not perfect” feeling on the M1000 RR after the first two sessions of the weekend.

“We didn’t start perfectly because I’m feeling not perfect on the bike, but I’m always trying to do my best,” said Razgatlioglu, speaking to WorldSBK.com after FP2 in Assen.

“We have to try to improve the bike because the bike isn’t working well, isn’t helping when I’m riding the bike.

“We have one more session before qualifying and the race, and we will try a different setup for tomorrow.

“I hope we improve the bike because I need some help from the bike side.”

Razgatlioglu was at least optimistic about his chances in the races if the improvements he is searching for can be found overnight by his BMW team, although he seems to have effectively written off his Superpole hopes.

“For me the most important thing is: tomorrow morning,” he said.

“If we improve the bike, I think we start to enjoy on the bike.

“After, I’m focused on qualifying – I need a good lap time for the position.

“This weekend I’m only focused on winning the race because I don’t know in qualifying if we [can do] a good job or not because the bike is feeling not like last year.

“I’m just focused on the race, I’m just looking at the race pace. I hope we find a good setup, I think we are fighting again for the win in the race – this is my target this weekend, the qualifying we will see what we do.”