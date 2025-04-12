WorldSBK Race Director Gian Franco Carloia has died

Gian Franco Carloia, the long-time Race Director of WorldSBK, has died, it has been announced.

Carloia, 62, had been battling illness in recent months. WorldSBK announced his passing on the afternoon of 12 April 2025, following Race 1 at the 2025 Dutch Round.

The Italian had been involved in World Superbike since 1993, and became Race Director in 2008.

A statement from WorldSBK reads: “It is with deep sadness that WorldSBK announces the passing of Gian Franco Carloia, its longtime Race Director. Carloia sadly passed away after battling illness in recent months.

“He was a highly respected figure in the motorcycle racing community, known for his professionalism and decades of dedicated service to WorldSBK.

“Carloia had been involved in WorldSBK since 1993, beginning his career with the championship’s former promoter, FGSport​.

“In 2001, he became the assistant to then-Race Director Alberto Fantini​, a role through which he gained extensive experience in race management. His dedication and expertise led to his promotion in 2008, when Carloia assumed the role of WorldSBK Race Director​, succeeding Mr. Fantini.

“During his tenure as Race Director, Gian Franco Carloia oversaw the safe and fair running of WorldSBK events across the globe. Colleagues, riders, and teams admired his meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to safety and sportsmanship.

“His leadership over more than a decade helped maintain the high standards of competition in the championship, and his contributions have left a lasting impact on WorldSBK’s operations and integrity.

“WorldSBK extends its deepest condolences to Carloia’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”