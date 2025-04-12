WorldSBK Race Director Gian Franco Carloia has died

WorldSBK has announced the death of its long time Race Director Gian Franco Carloia.

Gian Franco Carloia (left) and Gregorio Lavilla (right). Credit: WorldSBK.
Gian Franco Carloia (left) and Gregorio Lavilla (right). Credit: WorldSBK.
© Gold & Goose

Gian Franco Carloia, the long-time Race Director of WorldSBK, has died, it has been announced.

Carloia, 62, had been battling illness in recent months. WorldSBK announced his passing on the afternoon of 12 April 2025, following Race 1 at the 2025 Dutch Round.

The Italian had been involved in World Superbike since 1993, and became Race Director in 2008.

A statement from WorldSBK reads: “It is with deep sadness that WorldSBK announces the passing of Gian Franco Carloia, its longtime Race Director. Carloia sadly passed away after battling illness in recent months.

“He was a highly respected figure in the motorcycle racing community, known for his professionalism and decades of dedicated service to WorldSBK.

“Carloia had been involved in WorldSBK since 1993, beginning his career with the championship’s former promoter, FGSport​.

“In 2001, he became the assistant to then-Race Director Alberto Fantini​, a role through which he gained extensive experience in race management. His dedication and expertise led to his promotion in 2008, when Carloia assumed the role of WorldSBK Race Director​, succeeding Mr. Fantini.

“During his tenure as Race Director, Gian Franco Carloia oversaw the safe and fair running of WorldSBK events across the globe. Colleagues, riders, and teams admired his meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to safety and sportsmanship.

“His leadership over more than a decade helped maintain the high standards of competition in the championship, and his contributions have left a lasting impact on WorldSBK’s operations and integrity.

“WorldSBK extends its deepest condolences to Carloia’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
“Deflated” Lando Norris has “no idea” what went wrong in Bahrain GP qualifying
Lando Norris
MotoGP Results
7m ago
Qatar Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
11m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins sprint as Pecco Bagnaia struggles
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
12m ago
Starting grid for F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix: How the race will begin
The top three qualifiers in Bahrain
MotoGP Results
22m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Sprint Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP Sprint

More News

F1 Results
36m ago
2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Oscar Piastri
Moto2 Results
47m ago
2025 Qatar Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Qatar, Lusail, Moto2, pole, qualifying, 12 April, 2025
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Sprint - LIVE!
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “lucky” to finish fourth in Dutch WorldSBK Race 1
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Sam Lowes, Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 Results
1h ago
2025 Qatar Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Ryusei Yamanaka, Moto3, qualifying, Qatar, Lusail, 12 April, 2025