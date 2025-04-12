Andrea Locatelli “surprised” by Assen podium: “I never could imagine I could fight for P2”

Andrea Locatelli’s second place in Race 1 at the Dutch WorldSBK even caught him by surprise.

Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Factory Yamaha WorldSBK rider Andrea Locatelli has admitted to being “quite surprised” by his second-place finish in Race 1 at the Dutch WorldSBK.

The Italian moved up to third in the World Superbike riders’ standings thanks to the 20 points for his finishing position, which was better than he had expected.

“Honestly, I was quite surprised,” Locatelli told WorldSBK.com after Race 1 at Assen.

“I was sure that we were strong, but I never could imagine that I could fight for P2 – for sure for the podium, but I never could imagine that I could stay there fighting for P2 and then finishing with a big gap behind.

“So, I think we did an amazing job. We’re working really well, we made a good Superpole.

“We are starting to put the puzzle together to try to be always faster in every situation, in every session.

“I think I’m quite confident with the bike, we’re working well, so this is a good result for us. I’m still thinking about it, because I don’t realise that I finished in P2 and I’m happy but at the same time not because we still have two races [to go this weekend].

“But it was a great day, we did an amazing job, so Yamaha and me are working really well so let’s continue like this.”

Thinking ahead to Sunday, Locatelli was concerned about the weather, with cooler temperatures forecast and a possibility of rain.

“First, we will check the weather forecast which looks like it’s changing a little bit,,” Locatelli said when asked about his expectations for Sunday.

“It will be tricky, especially for Race 2, the choice of the front tyre and the rear tyre [compound] if it will be colder than today.

“But, at the moment, I want to just enjoy a bit the time, working a bit on the bike to fix a bit better for tomorrow, and then cross the fingers and see what we can do for tomorrow.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

