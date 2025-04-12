2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

2025 WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at the Dutch Round, round three of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 WorldSBK standings after winning Race 1 in Assen, his third win of the season.

The Italian's lead increases from 29 points to 41 points, the largest it has been so far this year, and it remains over Toprak Razgatlioglu after his fourth-placed finish.

Andrea Locatelli's second place elevates the Italian to third in the standings, level on points with his compatriot: Danilo Petrucci.

Alvaro Bautista's DNF sees him slip to fifth in the championship.

Full World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 in Assen are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Dutch Round | Round 3, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R136
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR95
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R176
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R76
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R59
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R44
7Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R37
8Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR33
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R33
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R132
11Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R30
12Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99830
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R25
14Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99824
15Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R15
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R114
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR14
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R17
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7
20Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R6
21Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
23Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
25Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

