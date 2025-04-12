2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
2025 WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at the Dutch Round, round three of the season.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 WorldSBK standings after winning Race 1 in Assen, his third win of the season.
The Italian's lead increases from 29 points to 41 points, the largest it has been so far this year, and it remains over Toprak Razgatlioglu after his fourth-placed finish.
Andrea Locatelli's second place elevates the Italian to third in the standings, level on points with his compatriot: Danilo Petrucci.
Alvaro Bautista's DNF sees him slip to fifth in the championship.
Full World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 in Assen are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Dutch Round | Round 3, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|136
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|95
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|76
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|59
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|44
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|37
|8
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|33
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|33
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|32
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|30
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|30
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|25
|14
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|24
|15
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|14
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|7
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|23
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|24
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|25
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0