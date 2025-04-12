2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 WorldSBK standings after winning Race 1 in Assen, his third win of the season.

The Italian's lead increases from 29 points to 41 points, the largest it has been so far this year, and it remains over Toprak Razgatlioglu after his fourth-placed finish.

Andrea Locatelli's second place elevates the Italian to third in the standings, level on points with his compatriot: Danilo Petrucci.

Alvaro Bautista's DNF sees him slip to fifth in the championship.

Full World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 in Assen are below.