Last laps of Dutch WorldSBK Race 1 “like it was raining” for Danilo Petrucci

Tyre drop off at the end of WorldSBK Race 1 at Assen meant that Danilo Petrucci was battling gravity as much as Toprak Razgatlioglu to achieve his second podium of the season.

The Italian ultimately took third place, albeit almost 15 seconds behind Nicolo Bulega, a gap that was largely created in the final laps of the race where tyre wear began to significantly affect the pace of both Petrucci and Razgatlioglu.

After the race, Razgatlioglu had said that, while he struggled with the front tyre, it was the rear that caused him to lose pace. For Petrucci, though, the issue was clearly at the front.

“It’s really nice because it’s always good to be on the podium, especially when you are fighting with the top guys it’s a matter of details, a matter of tenths per lap,” Petrucci told WorldSBK.com.

“This race was quite difficult because I was quite afraid about the [rear tyre wear], but in the end the problem was the front [tyre] and in the last eight laps the situation was crazy.

“Me and Toprak [Razgatlioglu] did a great battle but the problem was to stay up on the bike because the front tyre was really gone.”

On his battle with Razgatlioglu, Petrucci added: “I was really in trouble, the last lap was like it was raining for us – I think for everyone, but for example me and Toprak were riding three or four seconds slower than our best lap and it’s [a lot].”

Ultimately, despite the difficulties in achieving it, Petrucci was satisfied with the third place which marked his second podium of the season.

“At the end, a great podium, good points for the championship; I’m really happy, we are doing a great job with my team, and finally back on the podium in a feature race.”