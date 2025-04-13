2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

After dry weather on Friday and Saturday, the rain arrived on Sunday morning for Warm Up at the Dutch WorldSBK. The change in conditions didn't produce a change in results, though, as Nicolo Bulega was fastest by half-a-second.

Bulega's advantage was over Andrea Locatelli, who was the only non-Ducati rider in the top-six.

Scott Redding rounded out the top-three, ahead of Sam Lowes, Yari Montella, and Danilo Petrucci who completed the top-six.

The top-10 was rounded out by Alex Lowes, Remy Gardner, Iker Lecuona, and Jason O'Halloran.

Neither BMW rider - Toprak Razgatlioglu or Michael van der Mark - took part in Warm Up. Bahattin Sofuoglu and Zaqhwan Zaidi also did not set a lap time.

Full results from World Superbike Warm Up at Assen are below.