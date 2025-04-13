2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Full results from the Warm Up session at this weekend's Dutch WorldSBK.
After dry weather on Friday and Saturday, the rain arrived on Sunday morning for Warm Up at the Dutch WorldSBK. The change in conditions didn't produce a change in results, though, as Nicolo Bulega was fastest by half-a-second.
Bulega's advantage was over Andrea Locatelli, who was the only non-Ducati rider in the top-six.
Scott Redding rounded out the top-three, ahead of Sam Lowes, Yari Montella, and Danilo Petrucci who completed the top-six.
The top-10 was rounded out by Alex Lowes, Remy Gardner, Iker Lecuona, and Jason O'Halloran.
Neither BMW rider - Toprak Razgatlioglu or Michael van der Mark - took part in Warm Up. Bahattin Sofuoglu and Zaqhwan Zaidi also did not set a lap time.
Full results from World Superbike Warm Up at Assen are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | Warm Up
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:45.102
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:45.601
|3
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:45.704
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:45.741
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:46.220
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:46.556
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:46.889
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:47.445
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:47.457
|10
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:47.499
|11
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.817
|12
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.041
|13
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.415
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:48.993
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.102
|16
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.290
|17
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:50.704
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:52.025
|19
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:53.774
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set
|21
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|22
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set
|23
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set