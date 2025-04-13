2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Full results from the Warm Up session at this weekend's Dutch WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

After dry weather on Friday and Saturday, the rain arrived on Sunday morning for Warm Up at the Dutch WorldSBK. The change in conditions didn't produce a change in results, though, as Nicolo Bulega was fastest by half-a-second.

Bulega's advantage was over Andrea Locatelli, who was the only non-Ducati rider in the top-six.

Scott Redding rounded out the top-three, ahead of Sam Lowes, Yari Montella, and Danilo Petrucci who completed the top-six.

The top-10 was rounded out by Alex Lowes, Remy Gardner, Iker Lecuona, and Jason O'Halloran.

Neither BMW rider - Toprak Razgatlioglu or Michael van der Mark - took part in Warm Up. Bahattin Sofuoglu and Zaqhwan Zaidi also did not set a lap time.

Full results from World Superbike Warm Up at Assen are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | Warm Up

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:45.102
2Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:45.601
3Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:45.704
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:45.741
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:46.220
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:46.556
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:46.889
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:47.445
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:47.457
10Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:47.499
11Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.817
12Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.041
13Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.415
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:48.993
15Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.102
16Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.290
17Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:50.704
18Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:52.025
19Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:53.774
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
21Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
22Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
23Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

