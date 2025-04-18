Tarran MacKenzie’s verdict after standout Dutch WorldSBK result

Scotland's Tarran MacKenzie shone at Assen in wet conditions

Tarran MacKenzie earned a career-best World Superbike Championship result at Assen.

The Scottish rider was P9 in Sunday’s Superpole race in the Netherlands.

MacKenzie was able to show off his feted skill at racing in wet conditions to achieve his best result in the category, in his second full season.

Starting from P15, by Lap 5 he had climbed several positions and passed bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team duo Axel Bassani and Alex Lowes.

His P9 earned a third row start for Race 2 but the sunshine broke through, robbing him of the wet conditions which he had previously used to his advantage.

MacKenzie briefly dropped out of the points and eventually finished P14, but it was the Superpole race which really demonstrated his qualities.

“Probably my best day and weekend to date in WorldSBK,” he said.

“Qualifying under a second off pole, scoring points in Race 1 despite some drama, finishing ninth in the Superpole Race and then starting row three for Race 2 and again scoring points.

“In the last race I felt quite good once I got into a rhythm.

“I was quite close to the group in front but couldn’t quite get on to the back of them.

“I struggled a little in the final laps but was able to bring it home and score points. I’m over the moon with this weekend.”

After three rounds of the 2025 season, Petronas MIE Racing Team rider MacKenzie is 18th in the WorldSBK standings.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

