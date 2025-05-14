World Superbikes pen fresh deal to keep one its most popular races

The Autodrom Most will remain on the World Superbike calendar as the home of the Czech round until 2030 after signing a new five-year deal with the series.

Most joined the calendar in 2021 as a late indirect replacement for the cancelled Phillip Island round that year, which was canned due to the COVID pandemic.

Initially met with some criticism due to safety concerns at the circuit, Most has remained on the calendar and become one of the more popular events on the calendar.

Over 60,000 fans visited the Czech event at Most last year, with eventual champion Toprak Razgatlioglu sweeping the races.

World Superbikes will continue to race at Most until the 2030 season after signing a new five-year deal with the track, while the circuit has undergone numerous changes recently to improve safety.

"We are very pleased to confirm Autodrom Most’s place on the WorldSBK calendar for the next five years,” Gregorio Lavilla, World Superbikes’ executive director, said.

“The circuit has rapidly established itself as one of our standout events, with remarkable attendance figures and enthusiastic fan engagement.

“The continuous investment in track safety, infrastructure, and overall event experience showcases the circuit’s commitment to our standards.

“We look forward to many more exciting moments at Autodrom Most, further strengthening the presence of WorldSBK in Czechia.”

Josef Zajíček, member of the organising association AMK Most and CEO of Autodrom Most, added: “I am glad that this cooperation is successful and continues to develop in a very positive direction.

“This is a key race weekend for the Autodrom Most, which attracts thousands of fans to Czechia every year.

“It contributes significantly not only to the visibility of our circuit, but also to the international reputation of Czechia.

“The Championship is very open to the fans and thanks to the access to the paddock they have the opportunity to see and experience world motorsport up close like nowhere else - this is something that makes WorldSBK truly special.

“We are therefore very pleased to have agreed with the promoter to extend our partnership until 2030.”

The 2025 Czech World Superbike round will take place this weekend from 16-18 May.

Dorna’s flagship series MotoGP will also return to Czechia this year after a five-year absence, with Brno returning to the calendar on 18-20 July.