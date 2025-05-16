Verdicts on Andrea Iannone, Nicolo Bulega after Czech WorldSBK crashes

Updates on the condition of Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega after their Czech WorldSBK practice crashes.

Nicolo Bulega's bike on the back of a recovery truck, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega's bike on the back of a recovery truck, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Updates have been issued on the respective conditions of Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega after their crashes in FP1 at the Czech WorldSBK.

Both were among five crashers during opening practice at Most, with Jonathan Rea being the first.

Crash-heavy Czech WorldSBK Friday

Iannone and Bulega both suffered high-sides, Iannone’s coming at the final corner, Bulega’s at turn six in separate incidents that both brought out the red flags.

Iannone was joined in the gravel at the final corner by Remy Gardner, who was diagnosed with multiple contusions when he was taken to the medical centre.

Gardner will be reviewed before FP2 this afternoon. Current World Superbike championship leader Bulega will be reviewed after FP2, as he was diagnosed with contusions of the left knee and right ankle.

Iannone, on the other hand, has been ruled out of the weekend, declared unfit with fractures of the third and fourth toes on his right foot.

Only Jonathan Rea of the five crashers, which also included Andrea Locatelli escaped injury – a particular positive for Rea who is in his second race back after a two-and-a-half-month injury lay-off.

Locatelli’s crash, the final one of FP1, brought out the red flag for the fourth and final time in the morning session, which was not restarted despite almost four minutes remaining on the clock.

The Italian went to the medical centre after the session where he was diagnosed with a left knee contusion.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

