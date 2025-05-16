Nicolo Bulega has “pain more or less everywhere” after huge Czech WorldSBK crash

World Superbike points leader Nicolo Bulega says he doesn’t “understand” his huge FP1 crash at the Czech WorldSBK that left him with “pain more or less everywhere”.

The Italian crashed at the apex of turn six in an FP1 session that saw four red flags.

He was diagnosed later with contusions to his left knee and right ankle.

“Unfortunately it was a very big crash,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com. “I have pain more or less everywhere.

“Luckily it’s not so bad. It could be worse, for such a big crash.”

Expanding on the crash, Bulega said he doesn’t understand it completely, saying he wasn’t pushing at his limit.

“I still don’t understand [the crash],” he said. “It was not a slow lap but I wasn’t pushing 100 per cent.

“It’s strange. The lap before I pushed more but nothing happened. The lap after was like a cooldown lap.

“I did an incredible crash with the throttle completely closed. I understood that I crashed after I was already in the gravel.

“Other riders also crashed in a strange way but I don’t know why.”

Bulega added that he didn’t think the crash was related to the tyres, which this weekend are harder than usual with only SC0 and SC1 options available. The Italian also said that he was using one of the development options available this weekend.

“I was using the new tyre which Pirelli brought,” he said. “But I don’t think it was Pirelli because they always do a good job. The track was very dirty, there was a lot of sand. Maybe also a low temperature.

“Everything together did not help this situation.”

Despite the crash in the morning and the resulting injuries, Bulega was able to go out in FP2 and set the fourth-fastest time.

“It was important for me to ride today, after a big crash like I had this morning,” he said.

“It’s important to ride the bike again.

“I am quite happy with FP2. I didn’t try a lot, the feeling with the bike wasn’t bad, we can improve.”

He added: “Today I had pain riding the bike, especially in the foot. There are a lot of changes in direction which weren’t easy.

“I won’t give up.

“Tomorrow I will have forgotten this crash and can be faster.”