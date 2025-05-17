2025 Czech WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike standings after Race 1 at the Czech Round.

Bulega finished second to Toprak Razgatlioglu, whose fifth win of the season brought him to within 29 points of the championship lead.

Alvaro Bautista maintained third place in the standings despite a poor start thanks to a comeback from 16th on lap one to finish fifth.

Danilo Petrucci passed Andrea Locatelli for fourth thanks to a third place in the race. He's also only 13 points behind Bautista in the battle for third in the standings.

Full World Superbike standings after Race 1 at Most are below.