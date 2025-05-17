2025 Czech WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the Czech Round, round five of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike standings after Race 1 at the Czech Round.

Bulega finished second to Toprak Razgatlioglu, whose fifth win of the season brought him to within 29 points of the championship lead.

Alvaro Bautista maintained third place in the standings despite a poor start thanks to a comeback from 16th on lap one to finish fifth. 

Danilo Petrucci passed Andrea Locatelli for fourth thanks to a third place in the race. He's also only 13 points behind Bautista in the battle for third in the standings.

Full World Superbike standings after Race 1 at Most are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Czech Round | Round 5, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R218
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR189
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R136
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R123
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1118
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R83
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R69
8Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R68
9Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99857
10Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR54
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99853
12Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R53
13Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R52
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R149
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R144
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R30
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR24
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R19
20Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7
21Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R16
22Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
23Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
24Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
25Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
26Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

