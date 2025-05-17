2025 Czech WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the Czech Round, round five of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike standings after Race 1 at the Czech Round.
Bulega finished second to Toprak Razgatlioglu, whose fifth win of the season brought him to within 29 points of the championship lead.
Alvaro Bautista maintained third place in the standings despite a poor start thanks to a comeback from 16th on lap one to finish fifth.
Danilo Petrucci passed Andrea Locatelli for fourth thanks to a third place in the race. He's also only 13 points behind Bautista in the battle for third in the standings.
Full World Superbike standings after Race 1 at Most are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Czech Round | Round 5, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|218
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|189
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|136
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|123
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|118
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|83
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|69
|8
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|68
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|57
|10
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|54
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|53
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|53
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|52
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|49
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|44
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|30
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|24
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9
|20
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|21
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|6
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|23
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|24
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|25
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0