Xavi Vierge injury update issued after Czech WorldSBK Race 2 crash

An update on the condition of Xavi Vierge has been issued following a Race 2 crash at the Czech WorldSBK.

Xavi Vierge, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

A multi-rider crash in Race 2 at the Czech WorldSBK has resulted in an injury for Honda’s Xavi Vierge.

Vierge was taken to the medical centre after crashing at turn one in Race 2 at Most.

It has now been announced that he has a suspected fracture of the tarsus in his right foot, meaning the ankle area of his right foot.

At this stage, Vierge’s injury is only suspected, so further assessments will be carried out to confirm his condition.

Vierge, who now sits seventh in the World Superbike Championship standings, crashed at the first turn of Race 2 when Alvaro Bautista made contact with Jonathan Rea.

Rea cut the kerb on the inside of turn one to get inside the Spaniard, who fell when the two made contact.

Vierge, on the outside of Bautista, had nowhere to go to avoid Bautista’s bike after the contact, hit Bautista’s bike and fell heavily into the gravel inside turn two.

Rea was given a double long lap penalty and finished the race 13th having run in the top-five early on. Bautista was forced to retire on the spot.

Alex Lowes’ race was also affected by the incident, as he was forced to cut through the gravel inside turn two. He ended lap one in 20th and finished 15th having started seventh.

