2025 Czech WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the Czech Round, round five of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega extended his lead in the World Superbike Championship after a victory in Race 2 at the Czech WorldSBK.
Bulega beat Toprak Razgatlioglu in the run to the line by 0.027 seconds, and the Turkish rider now trails the Italian in the standings by 31 points.
Danilo Petrucci moves up to third in the standings, five points ahead of Alvaro Bautista. Petrucci was on the podium for the third time out of three on the weekend in Race 2, while Bautista crashed at the first corner after contact with Jonathan Rea.
Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at Most are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Czech Round | Round 5, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|252
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|221
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|146
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|141
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|126
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|89
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|84
|8
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|68
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|66
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|63
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|61
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|60
|13
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|56
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|56
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|49
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|38
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|30
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9
|20
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9
|21
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|23
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|24
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|25
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0