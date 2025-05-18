2025 Czech WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

Nicolo Bulega extended his lead in the World Superbike Championship after a victory in Race 2 at the Czech WorldSBK.

Bulega beat Toprak Razgatlioglu in the run to the line by 0.027 seconds, and the Turkish rider now trails the Italian in the standings by 31 points.

Danilo Petrucci moves up to third in the standings, five points ahead of Alvaro Bautista. Petrucci was on the podium for the third time out of three on the weekend in Race 2, while Bautista crashed at the first corner after contact with Jonathan Rea.

Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at Most are below.