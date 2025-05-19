Jonathan Rea identifies “weakest area” on Yamaha and how he overcame it at Czech WorldSBK

Six-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea says his “weakest area” on the Yamaha R1 is qualifying, but he was almost able to overcome that at last weekend’s Czech WorldSBK.

Rea made strong starts in all three races, but most notably in Race 2 when he emerged from the second turn in the top-five.

Rea’s race was effectively over, though, when he was given a double long lap penalty for the crash at turn one that took out Alvaro Bautista and Xavi Vierge, the latter sustaining a suspected tarsus fracture in his right foot.

Rea accepted the penalty but also felt it “completely compromised” his race, having been in the top-five when he was notified of it.

“I have to take the penalty, it is how it is, I’m not going to go and argue the fact, but in a first corner melee, racing accident, it’s really hard – I had to serve two long lap penalties and it completely compromised my race,” Rea said.

“But we’ll take that on the chin.”

The Pata Yamaha rider said that he was enjoying the battle in the first part of Race 2 before he took his penalty, and that his good start meant he was able to overcome his qualifying weakness – even if he was ultimately unable to convert that into a result.

“In the first part of the race, I was really enjoying that battle because track position is everything; my weakest area of riding this bike was qualifying,” he said.

“In the past qualifying was my forte, I was pole positions left, right and centre. But it’s so difficult for me to make one banzai lap with this bike and feel comfortable.

“But I think, as soon as you get good track position and a good start and you’re with that group, Superbike right now is so competitive – aside from the front two guys, they’re so fast so congratulations to them – but that group behind there’s a reason for, let’s say, 12 people to be battling in that group.

“So, hopefully in Misano we can make a step to being better in one lap pace, put ourselves in a good position, and be fighting in that position more often.”