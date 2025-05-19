Tito Rabat splits with Motoxracing Yamaha after five WorldSBK rounds

The Motoxracing Yamaha team has announced a split with Tito Rabat after the fifth round of the 2025 World Superbike season.

Rabat joined Motoxracing for this year alongside WorldSBK rookie Bahattin Sofuoglu as the Italian outfit expanded from one bike to two for 2025.

The Spanish rider, who won the 2014 Moto2 World Championship and rode for Puccetti Kawasaki in the previous two WorldSBK seasons, only scored points on two occasions in 2025 with Motoxracing, his best result being a 14th place in Race 1 at Assen.

The lack of results has been cited as the reason for the split between team and rider in a statement by Motoxracing.

“In agreement with rider Tito Rabat, the Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team announces its decision to rescind its contract with said rider,” the statement reads.

“Despite the great efforts of both team and rider, the results have unfortunately failed to materialise. Hence, the decision to part ways, to allow both parties to pursue their respective goals.

“The Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team thanks Tito Rabat for his professionalism and wishes him the very best of luck for the future.”

The Italian team has not announced a replacement for Rabat, or confirmed that it will replace him, at the time of writing. However, the squad has almost a month to organise a replacement, with the sixth round of the season at Misano not scheduled until 13–15 June.