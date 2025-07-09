WorldSBK points leader Nicolo Bulega says victory in the 2025 title battle between himself and Toprak Razgatlioglu “could be even more special” thanks to the Turkish rider’s confirmed move to MotoGP in 2026.

Bulega will enter this weekend’s WorldSBK UK Round nine points clear of reigning World Superbike Champion Razgatlioglu, the two of them having distanced themselves from the rest of the field over the course of the opening six rounds.

Having cruised to the Supersport World Championship in 2023 by almost 100 points, this season is the first time Bulega has been involved in such an intense title fight. It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that he should label Toprak Razgatlioglu as the “biggest rival” of his career.

“I’m enjoying this season a lot,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com.

“Toprak [Razgatlioglu] is the biggest rival of my career. I had many when I was in Moto3 and Moto2, but I never fought for the Championship. Toprak is the biggest rival. Toprak, next year, will go to MotoGP. He deserves this. From my side, it could be even more special to beat him this year, if I can beat him, I can say I beat a future MotoGP rider.”

Bulega also said that he has been enjoying the on-track battles between himself and Razgatlioglu this year.

“I’m happy when I fight with Toprak,” Bulega said. “We always have great battles and never dirty, so this is important.

“I like to fight with him because I know he always knows what he’s doing. He’s nice.

“You have to be ready every turn because you can expect him to overtake you at every turn. You have to stay very focused.”