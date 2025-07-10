Nicolo Bulega takes Cremona inspiration for UK WorldSBK

Historically, Donington Park has not been the strongest track on the WorldSBK calendar for Ducati, but current points leader Nicolo Bulega is hopeful of reversing the Bologna brand’s trend at this weekend’ UK Round.

Bulega enters the Donington World Superbike weekend with a nine-point advantage over reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, who would take the points lead this weekend if he wins all three races.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider admitted that Donington’s history favours Razgatlioglu over himself, but the Italian nonetheless is optimistic that he can have a strong weekend versus his title rival.

“I feel good,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com ahead of this weekend’s UK Round, where Ducati’s only wins with the Panigale V4 R came with Alvaro Bautista in 2023.

“The break was too long but anyway I’m happy to race again and I’m happy because the weather is very nice – strange for England!

“But we are happy and I will try to do my best.”

He added: “If you see the history, maybe it’s not the best track for Ducati, but also this year we see that sometimes the story was different,” he said.

“We thought, before going to Cremona, that it was not our best track but then I won three races, pole position, lap record, so it was our best weekend.

“So, I don’t want to think that it’s not our favourite track and I will do my best as always.”

He added: “We know that Toprak [Razgatlioglu] is always very strong, they are working very well with BMW, so we know that they are strong rivals but I think this year that we were quite strong also.

“I think there will be some circuits where he will go a bit faster and some others where I will be faster.”