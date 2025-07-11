Nicolo Bulega explains why "I don't worry" despite UK WorldSBK crash

A crash for Nicolo Bulega in FP2 at the UK WorldSBK was not one to worry about for the current championship leader.

Bulega topped FP2 and showed strong pace throughout the day, the crash at turn nine being the only blip in an otherwise solid day for the Aruba.it Ducati rider.

The Italian said afterwards that he was actually “happy” after his crash, because he felt good with the bike and understood why he crashed.

“Honestly, I’m happy when I crash with this feeling,” Nicolo Bulega said after Friday at Donington.

“Because the feeling was good.

“I was pushing well and I crashed because I tried to make the corner too well.

“I know why I crashed, I don’t worry about this crash. It is important to know why you crash.”

On paper, Donington is not one of the strongest circuits for Ducati in World Superbike, but Bulega was one of several Ducati riders towards the top of the times on Friday, along with Danilo Petrucci in second and Sam Lowes in third; while Scott Redding and Ryan Vickers were both in the top-10, too.

“I expected to be fast,” Bulega said.

“Last year I did two second places here. Toprak [Razgatlioglu] was another level last year.

“This year we are closer. In some circuits which I don’t like, like Cremona, I won.

“I don’t want to think about which tracks are my favourites or not.

“On paper this is one of the worst. It’s only Friday, but I started good.

“It looks like Danilo Petrucci and Alex Lowes are also very fast here.

“Maybe it will be a group race.”

There was a minor incident with Jonathan Rea for Bulega in FP2, after he re-entered the track from the pits following his crash. Both riders gesticulated in each other’s direction, but Bulega said afterwards that he was confused by the situation.

“When I entered after the crash, he was doing something to me,” he said.

“But I don’t understand.

“Maybe he wants to ride together? I don’t understand.

“I [went] to the garage to check if my bike is okay. But I don’t understand what he wanted to say to me.”