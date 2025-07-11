Toprak Razgatlioglu: BMW "getting slower" but “Ducati is the same”

Toprak Razgatlioglu says the performance balancing rules in WorldSBK are having a bigger impact on BMW than Ducati.

World Superbike introduced fuel flow restrictions as a performance balancing measure this year after ditching the previous RPM-based system.

Only BMW and Ducati have been given reductions in their maximum fuel flow so far, with both receiving 1.5kg/h reductions after the first six rounds, with the latest 0.5kg/h penalty added ahead of this weekend’s UK WorldSBK.

Razgatlioglu believes that the Ducati is being less substantially affected by the changes than the BMW.

“The acceleration is bad,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said after Friday at Donington.

“These are the rules.

“I saw [Andrea] Iannone at the chicane, he missed the exit and went wide.

“When he picked up his bike, his bike goes.

“I didn’t expect it like this. Iannone’s bike is not a factory bike. Their factory bike does it more.

“At corners six and seven, I always see the limiter there. Normally on the straight I put into fifth gear. But today, with the same sprocket, I don’t see the limiter.

“It looks like the bike is getting slower but Ducati is the same, it is very strange.

“I see the Ducati spinning and also accelerating. The BMW? When it spins there is no acceleration.

“I am not happy. We are working for the engine braking and need to try a different sprocket.”

The point of the fuel flow regulations is to balance performance between manufacturers, but Razgatlioglu argues that only BMW, and not Ducati, is being impacted by the regulations.

“Ducati know the situation,” he said. “Many years ago, they did it in MotoGP. They have more experience.

“Ducati use all power, and only their top speed is getting slow. The torque and acceleration is the same.

“Ducati, many years ago, started working on this in MotoGP. The Ducati guys have more experience, it is easier to manage this situation.

“For the BMW guys? It is their first time.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu struggles on Friday at Donington Park

In general, Razgatlioglu was unsatisfied with his Friday at Donington, finishing only fourth-fastest and behind three Ducatis: Nicolo Bulega, Danilo Petrucci, and Sam Lowes.

The Turkish rider explained that the primary problem was about grip.

“Not special,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said afterwards in summary of his day.

“It was very strange. It’s the same for everyone, the hot conditions and less grip. But, for me, it’s a big problem.

“We had no grip. The tyres spin a lot, I had no acceleration.

“With slick tyres it is a bit better but it’s the same problem. The bike isn’t easy to ride, not easy to stop with the engine braking.

“We haven’t found a good set-up.”

Razgatlioglu added that corners where he is traditionally strong are also areas where he was not comfortable on Friday.

“When I arrive at turn 11, the slow corner, I am always strong there,” he said.

“But today I just tried to stop the bike because the engine braking was strange.”

On the other hand, Razgatlioglu said he felt his pace was okay.

“The pace is not so bad,” he said. “We did similar lap times.

“I feel that I have more. I am pushing but the bike isn’t working.

“Last year I felt it turning with more grip. At turn 11, we looked at the data – I am braking earlier but the bike isn’t stopping.”