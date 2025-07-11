Alex Lowes confident of UK WorldSBK podium challenge despite hot weather

Alex Lowes thinks he has a chance to be on the UK WorldSBK podium after practice at Donington, despite hot conditions in which Bimota “were less competitive”.

Lowes was fastest in FP1 on Friday morning, but slipped to sixth in FP2 as the conditions, although this was also down to him focusing on a race run in the afternoon to gather data.

“In the cooler conditions, we have a proper chance,” Alex Lowes said after World Superbike practice at Donington.

“The Kawasaki worked well here last year.

“The advantage of the Bimota is how the bike can turn. It’s a little bit easier to ride.

“The conditions are hotter and grip gets less, this is something we are still trying to improve,” he said.

“In the hotter conditions we were less competitive, but still not too bad.

“I did a long run to give the guys as much information as we can.

“I sacrificed the chance to go for a faster lap. We preferred to stay on track for close to race distance. I need that information.

“Let’s say we are a race behind. It’s like I’ve done one race [now] so we can look at that information tonight and analyse where I need to improve.

“We felt it was the best chance we have of improving the package.”

Lowes explained that Ducati in particular is able to suffer less in the heat.

“I feel like, when it gets hotter, Ducati’s engine or electronics, they struggle less in the 55 or 57 degrees track temperature,” he said.

“It looks like they find it easier.”

Despite that, Lowes feels he has a chance on Saturday of being on the podium.

“Honestly, I’ll have a chance,” he said.

“Toprak [Razgatlioglu] and Bulega have been faster than anyone but if I qualify well I have as good a chance as anyone.

“If I do my job well, there’s no reason we can’t challenge for the podium.”