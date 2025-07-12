Toprak Razgatlioglu “riding calm for the tyre” before Alex Lowes UK WorldSBK Race 1 crash

Toprak Razgatlioglu says he was managing his rear tyre in UK WorldSBK Race 1 before he was gifted the lead by a crash for Bimota's Alex Lowes.

Razgatlioglu made the holeshot, but the British quickly took the lead on lap two. Two laps later, however, he crashed at turn three.

Alex Lowes had pulled a gap of around half-a-second on Razgatlioglu by the end of lap three, but the Turkish rider said that he was managing things at that point in the race, aware of the importance of tyre management over 23 laps of Donington.

“When I followed Alex [Lowes], normally I’m not pushing because [...] the tyre is the biggest problem this weekend,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said after Race 1 at Donington.

“I used the SCX tyre because the SC0 has no grip. I see the Ducati with the SC0 – it looks like the Ducati is working good.

“When I tried [on Friday], the SC0 was not working with my bike. I said ‘Okay, I’m using the SCX’.

“But when I’m following Alex [in Race 1], I’m not pushing so hard, just riding a little bit calm for the tyre.

“Before the crash, I’m just starting to catch him but he crashed.

“I don’t understand why he crashed, maybe he’s leaning too much in this corner. Normally he’s very strong in this sector.

“Also, I’m sad for him because this weekend he’s starting very strong, and also in the race I think his pace is good – maybe better than Bulega, maybe he is fighting for P2. But we will see tomorrow.”

Razgatlioglu, winner by six seconds over Nicolo Bulega in Race 1 at Donington, asserted his pleasure with his own result, especially because it puts him one-third of the way to his objective this weekend of a hattrick of wins at the UK circuit on his last visit before moving from World Superbike to MotoGP.

“I’m very happy because, especially this weekend, I need to win three races, like a hattrick, like last year,” he said.

“First race is done, we have two more races tomorrow.

“I think everyone will improve the bike, I know, and maybe everyone uses a different tyre.

“Also the SCX tyre is not 100 per cent because at the end of the race there’s a big drop.

“Anyway, I think also for Bulega, [...] I think tomorrow he will try the SCX tyre, but also this one is the limit. We will see tomorrow.”

Improvements over Friday

Despite the win, Razgatlioglu still felt he has margin to improve ahead of Sunday’s races, especially on engine braking.

“Still electronic side I still have a problem, especially in corner 11 – maybe you see on TV I’m shaking my head because he bike is not stopping there, the engine brake is not working like last year,” he said.

“We are seeing on the data last year and this year. We understand the problem but I’m still not fixing, we are still fighting.

“In the race, also, the bike is not easy to stop there. On the straight, braking, I lose the front, locking the front.

“I’m really angry on the bike but after I tried to manage because it’s impossible to change there. I just tried to adapt to this.

“After I adapt, I’m riding very well, but my biggest problem is also grip. This is the same for everyone.”

He added: “I understand the tyre, I also managed a little bit in the race, but I feel it spin a lot. Anyway, I’m doing good lap times, I have a good pace, and we will see tomorrow.

“I’m focused again on corner 11, try to improve, because for me [the most important] is engine brake.

“If I feel it’s good engine brake, I’m easily able to make good braking, but corner 11 – normally this is my favourite corner but [this weekend] I’m not really strong there. I hope tomorrow we improve again.”