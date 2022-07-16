2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice Results (3)

WSBK
16 Jul 2022
Garrett Gerloff, Donington WorldSBK, 15 July

Free Practice 3 results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.

2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice (3) Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Garrett GerloffUSAGYTR GRT Yamaha Team1:26.877s
2Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.324s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha with Brixx +0.494s
4Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.530s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.585s
6Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+0.609s
7Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.724s
8Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad Team+0.749s
9Philipp OettlGERTeam Goeleven+0.807s
10Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.813s
11Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.130s
12Leon HaslamGBR Pedercini Racing+1.321s
13Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha with Brixx +1.353s
14Leandro MercadoARGMIE Racing Honda Team+1.570s
15Lucas MahiasFRAKawasaki Puccetti+1.638s
16Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.655s
17Tarran MackenzieGBRMcAMS Yamaha+1.738s
18Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+1.860s
19Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing+1.927s
20Illia MykhalchykUKRBMW Motorrad Team+1.992s
21Hafzh SyahrinMASMIE Racing Honda Team+2.271s
22Roberto TamburiniITAYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.561s
23Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Verdnatura+2.692s
24Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport-Yamaha+2.702s
25Luca BernardiSMRBARNI Spark Racing Team+2.887s
26Kohta NozaneJPNGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+3.119s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:
Best lap:
Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.641s (2017)
Best race lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)

Garrett Gerloff puts Yamaha on top during Free Practice 3 for the 2022 British round of the World Superbike championship, at Donington Park.

Gerloff became the first rider of the weekend to break into the 1m 26s, with Loris Baz using the new BMW swingarm to claim second place ahead of reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Jonathan Rea, quickest by half-a-second on Friday, set the early FP3 pace before being shuffled down to fourth, just ahead of Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes and Honda's Iker Lecuona.

Title leader Alvaro Bautista was the top Ducati rider in seventh, followed by BMW's Scott Redding in eighth. Philipp Oettl and Michael Ruben Rinaldi completed the top ten ahead of Superpole.

Rea and Redding were among five riders not to improve this morning.

The present UK heatwave means air temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees this afternoon.

Carl Fogarty EXCLUSIVE interview | Crash.Net WorldSBK

 