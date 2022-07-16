2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice Results (3)
Free Practice 3 results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.
|2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice (3) Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|1:26.877s
|2
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.324s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+0.494s
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.530s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.585s
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+0.609s
|7
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.724s
|8
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.749s
|9
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Team Goeleven
|+0.807s
|10
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.813s
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.130s
|12
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Racing
|+1.321s
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+1.353s
|14
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+1.570s
|15
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1.638s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.655s
|17
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha
|+1.738s
|18
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.860s
|19
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing
|+1.927s
|20
|Illia Mykhalchyk
|UKR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.992s
|21
|Hafzh Syahrin
|MAS
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+2.271s
|22
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.561s
|23
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|+2.692s
|24
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha
|+2.702s
|25
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|+2.887s
|26
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+3.119s
Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:
Best lap:
Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.641s (2017)
Best race lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)
Garrett Gerloff puts Yamaha on top during Free Practice 3 for the 2022 British round of the World Superbike championship, at Donington Park.
Gerloff became the first rider of the weekend to break into the 1m 26s, with Loris Baz using the new BMW swingarm to claim second place ahead of reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Jonathan Rea, quickest by half-a-second on Friday, set the early FP3 pace before being shuffled down to fourth, just ahead of Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes and Honda's Iker Lecuona.
Title leader Alvaro Bautista was the top Ducati rider in seventh, followed by BMW's Scott Redding in eighth. Philipp Oettl and Michael Ruben Rinaldi completed the top ten ahead of Superpole.
Rea and Redding were among five riders not to improve this morning.
The present UK heatwave means air temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees this afternoon.