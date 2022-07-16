2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice (3) Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Garrett Gerloff USA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team 1:26.877s 2 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.324s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha with Brixx +0.494s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.530s 5 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.585s 6 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +0.609s 7 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.724s 8 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad Team +0.749s 9 Philipp Oettl GER Team Goeleven +0.807s 10 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.813s 11 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.130s 12 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Racing +1.321s 13 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha with Brixx +1.353s 14 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Racing Honda Team +1.570s 15 Lucas Mahias FRA Kawasaki Puccetti +1.638s 16 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +1.655s 17 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha +1.738s 18 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.860s 19 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing +1.927s 20 Illia Mykhalchyk UKR BMW Motorrad Team +1.992s 21 Hafzh Syahrin MAS MIE Racing Honda Team +2.271s 22 Roberto Tamburini ITA Yamaha Motoxracing Team +2.561s 23 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura +2.692s 24 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha +2.702s 25 Luca Bernardi SMR BARNI Spark Racing Team +2.887s 26 Kohta Nozane JPN GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +3.119s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:

Best lap:

Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.641s (2017)

Best race lap:

Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)

Garrett Gerloff puts Yamaha on top during Free Practice 3 for the 2022 British round of the World Superbike championship, at Donington Park.

Gerloff became the first rider of the weekend to break into the 1m 26s, with Loris Baz using the new BMW swingarm to claim second place ahead of reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Jonathan Rea, quickest by half-a-second on Friday, set the early FP3 pace before being shuffled down to fourth, just ahead of Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes and Honda's Iker Lecuona.

Title leader Alvaro Bautista was the top Ducati rider in seventh, followed by BMW's Scott Redding in eighth. Philipp Oettl and Michael Ruben Rinaldi completed the top ten ahead of Superpole.

Rea and Redding were among five riders not to improve this morning.

The present UK heatwave means air temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees this afternoon.