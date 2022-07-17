2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Race Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha with Brixx 10 laps 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +1.089s 3 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad Team +3.889s 4 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +4.97s 5 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +5.244s 6 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +6.282s 7 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +8.665s 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha with Brixx +10.445s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +10.802s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +12.491s 11 Philipp Oettl GER Team Goeleven +12.558s 12 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +18.053s 13 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Racing +21.933s 14 Lucas Mahias FRA Kawasaki Puccetti +24.09s 15 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +24.54s 16 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing +26.834s 17 Kohta Nozane JPN GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +27.4s 18 Illia Mykhalchyk UKR BMW Motorrad Team +27.958s 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAS MIE Racing Honda Team +29.595s 20 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Racing Honda Team +29.653s 21 Roberto Tamburini ITA Yamaha Motoxracing Team +30.394s 22 Luca Bernardi SMR BARNI Spark Racing Team +30.658s 23 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +30.681s 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura +32.678s Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha DNF

Reigning World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu kept on course for a Donington triple after winning the Superpole race ahead of Jonathan Rea, while Scott Redding took his first WorldSBK podium for BMW.

In a repeat of yesterday, reigning champion Razgatlioglu snatched the lead from pole starter Rea into Turn 1, with Redding achieving his first goal of a strong getaway in third.

While Rea became tangled up in a fight with title leader Alvaro Bautista on Saturday, leaving Razgatlioglu to disappear, it was a straight Razgatlioglu-Rea duel this morning with the pair soon pulling clear of Redding.

But Razgatlioglu, who has his sights set on a first-ever WorldSBK triple at his favourite track, was able to break Rea's challenge by the closing stages with the six-time world champion likewise safe in second on his race debut with the SCQ tyre.

Having seen his first BMW podium slip away in favour of Alex Lowes due to tyre wear in the closing stages of race one, Redding again found the Kawasaki star hounding him for third place this morning.

The shorter Superpole distance meant tyre wear arguably wasn't as significant and, combined with his strong start, Redding was able to retaliate whenever Lowes attacked in a thrilling duel between the Brits.

Just behind them Bautista, who began the race with a reduced 16-point lead over Rea after Saturday's fall, spent almost the entire race in fifth position before cleverly snatching fourth from Lowes on the final lap.

It was the first time Bautista has finished a race without standing on the podium this year, but far preferable to yesterday's DNF.

Bautista will now take a reduced 13-point lead over Rea and 48-point advantage over Razgatlioglu into this afternoon's race.

BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie crashed out at mid-distance after hitting the back of Honda's Xavi Vierge into the final hairpin. The incident was to be investigated after the race.

Race 2 takes place at 2pm local time.