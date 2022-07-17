2022 World Superbike, Donington Park – Superpole Race Results
Superpole race results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|10 laps
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+1.089s
|3
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+3.889s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+4.97s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+5.244s
|6
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+6.282s
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+8.665s
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+10.445s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+10.802s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+12.491s
|11
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Team Goeleven
|+12.558s
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+18.053s
|13
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Racing
|+21.933s
|14
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+24.09s
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+24.54s
|16
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing
|+26.834s
|17
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+27.4s
|18
|Illia Mykhalchyk
|UKR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+27.958s
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAS
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+29.595s
|20
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+29.653s
|21
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+30.394s
|22
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|+30.658s
|23
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+30.681s
|24
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|+32.678s
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha
|DNF
Reigning World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu kept on course for a Donington triple after winning the Superpole race ahead of Jonathan Rea, while Scott Redding took his first WorldSBK podium for BMW.
In a repeat of yesterday, reigning champion Razgatlioglu snatched the lead from pole starter Rea into Turn 1, with Redding achieving his first goal of a strong getaway in third.
While Rea became tangled up in a fight with title leader Alvaro Bautista on Saturday, leaving Razgatlioglu to disappear, it was a straight Razgatlioglu-Rea duel this morning with the pair soon pulling clear of Redding.
But Razgatlioglu, who has his sights set on a first-ever WorldSBK triple at his favourite track, was able to break Rea's challenge by the closing stages with the six-time world champion likewise safe in second on his race debut with the SCQ tyre.
Having seen his first BMW podium slip away in favour of Alex Lowes due to tyre wear in the closing stages of race one, Redding again found the Kawasaki star hounding him for third place this morning.
The shorter Superpole distance meant tyre wear arguably wasn't as significant and, combined with his strong start, Redding was able to retaliate whenever Lowes attacked in a thrilling duel between the Brits.
Just behind them Bautista, who began the race with a reduced 16-point lead over Rea after Saturday's fall, spent almost the entire race in fifth position before cleverly snatching fourth from Lowes on the final lap.
It was the first time Bautista has finished a race without standing on the podium this year, but far preferable to yesterday's DNF.
Bautista will now take a reduced 13-point lead over Rea and 48-point advantage over Razgatlioglu into this afternoon's race.
BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie crashed out at mid-distance after hitting the back of Honda's Xavi Vierge into the final hairpin. The incident was to be investigated after the race.
Race 2 takes place at 2pm local time.