2022 World Superbike, Donington Park – Superpole Race Results

WSBK
17 Jul 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding, Donington Park WorldSBK, 17 July

Superpole race results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.

POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha with Brixx 10 laps
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team +1.089s
3Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad Team+3.889s
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+4.97s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +5.244s
6Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+6.282s
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+8.665s
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha with Brixx +10.445s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+10.802s
10Garrett GerloffUSAGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+12.491s
11Philipp OettlGERTeam Goeleven+12.558s
12Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+18.053s
13Leon HaslamGBR Pedercini Racing+21.933s
14Lucas MahiasFRAKawasaki Puccetti+24.09s
15Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+24.54s
16Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing+26.834s
17Kohta NozaneJPNGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+27.4s
18Illia MykhalchykUKRBMW Motorrad Team+27.958s
19Hafizh SyahrinMASMIE Racing Honda Team+29.595s
20Leandro MercadoARGMIE Racing Honda Team+29.653s
21Roberto TamburiniITAYamaha Motoxracing Team+30.394s
22Luca BernardiSMRBARNI Spark Racing Team+30.658s
23Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+30.681s
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Verdnatura+32.678s
 Tarran MackenzieGBRMcAMS YamahaDNF

Reigning World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu kept on course for a Donington triple after winning the Superpole race ahead of Jonathan Rea, while Scott Redding took his first WorldSBK podium for BMW.

In a repeat of yesterday, reigning champion Razgatlioglu snatched the lead from pole starter Rea into Turn 1, with Redding achieving his first goal of a strong getaway in third.

While Rea became tangled up in a fight with title leader Alvaro Bautista on Saturday, leaving Razgatlioglu to disappear, it was a straight Razgatlioglu-Rea duel this morning with the pair soon pulling clear of Redding.

But Razgatlioglu, who has his sights set on a first-ever WorldSBK triple at his favourite track, was able to break Rea's challenge by the closing stages with the six-time world champion likewise safe in second on his race debut with the SCQ tyre.

Having seen his first BMW podium slip away in favour of Alex Lowes due to tyre wear in the closing stages of race one, Redding again found the Kawasaki star hounding him for third place this morning.

The shorter Superpole distance meant tyre wear arguably wasn't as significant and, combined with his strong start, Redding was able to retaliate whenever Lowes attacked in a thrilling duel between the Brits.

Just behind them Bautista, who began the race with a reduced 16-point lead over Rea after Saturday's fall, spent almost the entire race in fifth position before cleverly snatching fourth from Lowes on the final lap.

It was the first time Bautista has finished a race without standing on the podium this year, but far preferable to yesterday's DNF.

Bautista will now take a reduced 13-point lead over Rea and 48-point advantage over Razgatlioglu into this afternoon's race.

BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie crashed out at mid-distance after hitting the back of Honda's Xavi Vierge into the final hairpin. The incident was to be investigated after the race.

Race 2 takes place at 2pm local time.

