France WorldSBK Superpole Results: Jonathan Rea takes pole after setting identical time to Toprak Razgatlioglu

10 Sep 2022
Jonathan Rea, French WorldSBK, 9 September

Results from Superpole qualifying, round seven of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Magny-Cours, France. 

Jonathan Rea claimed pole position for the opening WorldSBK race at Magny-Cours after setting an identical time as Toprak Razgatlioglu. 

As was the case at Donington Park and the Autodrom Most, BMW rider Scott Redding positioned himself directly behind Rea, one of the favourites for pole. 

Following the opening flurry of laps Redding’s decision proved to be a good one as he settled into third place, on spot behind Rea.

 

However, it was Rea’s team-mate Alex Lowes who led the way after setting a time of 1:36.544s. 

The top three then changed when Razgatlioglu went two tenths quicker than Lowes on his second flying lap.

Alvaro Bautista was down in fifth following the first run of time attacks before managing to slavage fourth with his final effort. 

Rea went back to the top of the leaderboard with a time of 1:36.124s as Redding closed to just over a tenth behind the Kawasaki rider, but all eyes were on Razgatlioglu who was the final title contender to come across the line.

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:36.124
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.000s
3Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.109s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.292s
5Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.340s
6Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.400s
7Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.470s
8Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.505s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.506s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.551s
11Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+0.554s
12Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.617s
13Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.768s
14Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.156s
15Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.287s
16Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+1.669s
17Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+1.706s
18Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.806s
19Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+2.058s
20Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+2.213s
21Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+2.511s
22Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+2.680s
23Oscar GutierrezSPAPedercini Kawasaki+2.810s
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.080s

Slower than Rea in the first three sectors, Razgatlioglu pulled back half a tenth in the final few corners in order to set an identical time as Rea. 

But with the six-time Superbike champion having completed his lap first, it resulted in a fourth pole of the year for Rea. 

Magny-Cours Superbike records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021) 

2021 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Heading into qualifying it was Razgatlioglu who led the way following a dominant display in FP3.

The reigning WorldSBK champion was over five tenths clear of Redding, who continues to look strong aboard the BMW M 1000 RR, while the Pata Yamaha rider was also seven tenths clear of both his main title rivals Rea and Bautista.

Magny-Cours Weekend Schedule 

Saturday 

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25 

Race 1: 13:00 

Sunday 

Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00

 