Jonathan Rea claimed pole position for the opening WorldSBK race at Magny-Cours after setting an identical time as Toprak Razgatlioglu.

As was the case at Donington Park and the Autodrom Most, BMW rider Scott Redding positioned himself directly behind Rea, one of the favourites for pole.

Following the opening flurry of laps Redding’s decision proved to be a good one as he settled into third place, on spot behind Rea.

However, it was Rea’s team-mate Alex Lowes who led the way after setting a time of 1:36.544s.

The top three then changed when Razgatlioglu went two tenths quicker than Lowes on his second flying lap.

Alvaro Bautista was down in fifth following the first run of time attacks before managing to slavage fourth with his final effort.

Rea went back to the top of the leaderboard with a time of 1:36.124s as Redding closed to just over a tenth behind the Kawasaki rider, but all eyes were on Razgatlioglu who was the final title contender to come across the line.

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:36.124 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.000s 3 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.109s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.292s 5 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.340s 6 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.400s 7 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.470s 8 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.505s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.506s 10 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.551s 11 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +0.554s 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.617s 13 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.768s 14 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.156s 15 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.287s 16 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.669s 17 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +1.706s 18 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.806s 19 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +2.058s 20 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +2.213s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.511s 22 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +2.680s 23 Oscar Gutierrez SPA Pedercini Kawasaki +2.810s 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.080s

Slower than Rea in the first three sectors, Razgatlioglu pulled back half a tenth in the final few corners in order to set an identical time as Rea.

But with the six-time Superbike champion having completed his lap first, it resulted in a fourth pole of the year for Rea.

Magny-Cours Superbike records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021)

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Heading into qualifying it was Razgatlioglu who led the way following a dominant display in FP3.

The reigning WorldSBK champion was over five tenths clear of Redding, who continues to look strong aboard the BMW M 1000 RR, while the Pata Yamaha rider was also seven tenths clear of both his main title rivals Rea and Bautista.

Magny-Cours Weekend Schedule

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25

Race 1: 13:00

Sunday

Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00