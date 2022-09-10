France WorldSBK Superpole Results: Jonathan Rea takes pole after setting identical time to Toprak Razgatlioglu
Results from Superpole qualifying, round seven of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Magny-Cours, France.
Jonathan Rea claimed pole position for the opening WorldSBK race at Magny-Cours after setting an identical time as Toprak Razgatlioglu.
As was the case at Donington Park and the Autodrom Most, BMW rider Scott Redding positioned himself directly behind Rea, one of the favourites for pole.
Following the opening flurry of laps Redding’s decision proved to be a good one as he settled into third place, on spot behind Rea.
However, it was Rea’s team-mate Alex Lowes who led the way after setting a time of 1:36.544s.
The top three then changed when Razgatlioglu went two tenths quicker than Lowes on his second flying lap.
Alvaro Bautista was down in fifth following the first run of time attacks before managing to slavage fourth with his final effort.
Rea went back to the top of the leaderboard with a time of 1:36.124s as Redding closed to just over a tenth behind the Kawasaki rider, but all eyes were on Razgatlioglu who was the final title contender to come across the line.
|2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|1:36.124
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.000s
|3
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.109s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.292s
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.340s
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.400s
|7
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.470s
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.505s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.506s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.551s
|11
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+0.554s
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.617s
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.768s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.156s
|15
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.287s
|16
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.669s
|17
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+1.706s
|18
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.806s
|19
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+2.058s
|20
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+2.213s
|21
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.511s
|22
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.680s
|23
|Oscar Gutierrez
|SPA
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+2.810s
|24
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.080s
Slower than Rea in the first three sectors, Razgatlioglu pulled back half a tenth in the final few corners in order to set an identical time as Rea.
But with the six-time Superbike champion having completed his lap first, it resulted in a fourth pole of the year for Rea.
- France WorldSBK Practice Results: Razgatlioglu quickest in FP3 as Rea crashes
- Bradl reveals all: ‘WorldSBK one of my biggest mistakes, jealous of Marquez’…
Magny-Cours Superbike records
Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021)
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Heading into qualifying it was Razgatlioglu who led the way following a dominant display in FP3.
The reigning WorldSBK champion was over five tenths clear of Redding, who continues to look strong aboard the BMW M 1000 RR, while the Pata Yamaha rider was also seven tenths clear of both his main title rivals Rea and Bautista.
Magny-Cours Weekend Schedule
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30
Superpole: 10:10-10:25
Race 1: 13:00
Sunday
Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race: 10:00
Race 2: 13:00