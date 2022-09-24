Catalunya WorldSBK Superpole Results: Iker Lecuona takes maiden pole

Iker Lecuona secured his maiden WorldSBK pole after bettering both factory Kawasaki riders Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea.

Following a damp FP3 that was topped by Loris Baz, who recently agreed to a new WorldSBK deal with Bonovo Action BMW for 2023, very light rain was again beginning to fall at the start of Superpole.

There was drama for Michael Ruben Rinaldi before even setting a flying lap, as the Ducati rider had a big slide on the rear tyre which led to him running into the gravel and crashing at turn one.

On-track, Lecuona set a brilliant time of 1:41:330s to go quicker than Toprak Razgatlioglu, before Lowes split the pair by going second.

Lowes looked set to take over at the top after posting three red sectors on his second time attack attempt, however, the Kawasaki rider lost out in sector four as Lecuona kept hold of provisional pole by just 0.011s.

Honda’s stunning performance - Lecuona was also fastest on day-one - continued when Xavi Vierge joined Lecuona in the top four as he moved ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Rea.

2022 World Superbike Barcelona, Spain - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK 1:40.766s 2 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.023s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.217s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.225s 5 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.382s 6 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.442s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.828s 8 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.872s 9 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.917s 10 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.070s 11 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.171s 12 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.262s 13 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.272s 14 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.618s 15 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +1.703s 16 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.703s 17 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.707s 18 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.743s 19 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.150s 20 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +2.239s 21 Oscar Gutierrez SPA Pedercini Kawasaki +2.309s 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.416s 23 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +3.362s

With the Q tyre fitted for the second and final run, Andrea Locatelli was the first rider to overhaul Lecuona as he set a first sub 1m 41s lap of the weekend, however, Lecuona responded immediately to regain pole.

Rea slotted in third but the six-time world champion, Bautista and Razgatlioglu had no answer for the former MotoGP rider.

Despite getting a good tow from team-mate Locatelli coming out of the final corner, Razgatlioglu’s best lap was only good enough for eighth.

WorldSBK Catalunya Records

Lap Record - Tom Sykes GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:40.408s

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati

After failing to complete a lap during Friday practice, Hafizh Syahrin was ruled out prior to FP3 getting underway.

2022 WorldSBK Catalunya Weekend Schedule

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race One 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race Two - 13:00