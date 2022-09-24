Catalunya WorldSBK Superpole Results: Iker Lecuona takes maiden pole
Results from Superpole, round eight of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Iker Lecuona secured his maiden WorldSBK pole after bettering both factory Kawasaki riders Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea.
Following a damp FP3 that was topped by Loris Baz, who recently agreed to a new WorldSBK deal with Bonovo Action BMW for 2023, very light rain was again beginning to fall at the start of Superpole.
There was drama for Michael Ruben Rinaldi before even setting a flying lap, as the Ducati rider had a big slide on the rear tyre which led to him running into the gravel and crashing at turn one.
On-track, Lecuona set a brilliant time of 1:41:330s to go quicker than Toprak Razgatlioglu, before Lowes split the pair by going second.
Lowes looked set to take over at the top after posting three red sectors on his second time attack attempt, however, the Kawasaki rider lost out in sector four as Lecuona kept hold of provisional pole by just 0.011s.
Honda’s stunning performance - Lecuona was also fastest on day-one - continued when Xavi Vierge joined Lecuona in the top four as he moved ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Rea.
|2022 World Superbike Barcelona, Spain - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|1:40.766s
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.023s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.217s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.225s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.382s
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.442s
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.828s
|8
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.872s
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.917s
|10
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.070s
|11
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.171s
|12
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.262s
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.272s
|14
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.618s
|15
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+1.703s
|16
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.703s
|17
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+1.707s
|18
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.743s
|19
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.150s
|20
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+2.239s
|21
|Oscar Gutierrez
|SPA
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+2.309s
|22
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.416s
|23
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+3.362s
With the Q tyre fitted for the second and final run, Andrea Locatelli was the first rider to overhaul Lecuona as he set a first sub 1m 41s lap of the weekend, however, Lecuona responded immediately to regain pole.
Rea slotted in third but the six-time world champion, Bautista and Razgatlioglu had no answer for the former MotoGP rider.
Despite getting a good tow from team-mate Locatelli coming out of the final corner, Razgatlioglu’s best lap was only good enough for eighth.
WorldSBK Catalunya Records
Lap Record - Tom Sykes GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:40.408s
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati
After failing to complete a lap during Friday practice, Hafizh Syahrin was ruled out prior to FP3 getting underway.
2022 WorldSBK Catalunya Weekend Schedule
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30
Superpole - 10:10-10:25
Race One 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race - 10:00
Race Two - 13:00