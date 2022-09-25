Catalunya WorldSBK Race 2 Results: Alvaro Bautista breezes to first hat-trick of 2022

25 Sep 2022
Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK superpole race, 25 September

Results from Race 2, round eight of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Alvaro Bautista claimed his first hat-trick of the 2022 WorldSBK championship following another devasting show of pace in race two at Catalunya.

On pole thanks to his Superpole race success, Bautista made a superb start as he led into turn one. 

Making an even better start was his team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi as the Italian went from fifth to second. 

Setting an extremely fast pace from the start, Bautista immediately opened up a lead of over half a second, while a fast-charging Axel Bassani was already up to fifth after having started 16th.

There was a double crash towards the end of the opening lap as Alex Lowes crashed out at turn ten, before Scott Redding suffered a very fast tumble at the final corner. 

Bassani’s lightning start continued on lap three as he picked off Toprak Razgatlioglu for P4. 

Putting in one of his best performances of the season, Bassani then turned P4 into third position after getting through on Jonathan Rea at turn one. 

2022 World Superbike Barcelona, Spain - Race Results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati20 Laps
2Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+8.103s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+9.090s
4Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+10 210s
5Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+15.667s
6Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+20.320s
7Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+33.622s
8Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+35.008s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+35.092s
10Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+40.108s
11Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+42.746s
12Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+43.165s
13Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+46.197s
14Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+46.420s
15Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+48.265s
16Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+50.985s
17Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+54.132s
18Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+1 Lap
19Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport YamahaDNF
20Oscar GutierrezSPAPedercini KawasakiDNF
21Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamDNF
22Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamDNF
23Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNF

Andrea Locatelli’s dismal weekend continued after the Pata Yamaha crashed for the second consecutive race.

Christophe Ponsson made it four early falls after also crashing at turn 10.

Bassani, who was now into second place after getting through on Rinaldi, attempted to make a break at the front of the group, however, the Motorcorsa Ducati rider instead came under pressure from Rinaldi at around mid-race distance. 

That pressure then turned into an overtake as Rinaldi got back through, but not before contact was nearly made between the two Italian’s at turn 10. 

A big mistake from Rea at the beginning of lap 11 [turn one] gifted fourth place to Razgatlioglu, who was again struggling to make an impact. 

Looking to recover after his prior mistake, Rea then completed a double overtake at turn one on Bassani and Razgatlioglu for third. 

Starting to close in on Rinaldi for second, Rea then made another mistake at turn seven which proved to be a much bigger error as it allowed Razgatlioglu through while creating a two second deficit. 

The mistake from Rea led to a settled top three as Razgatlioglu was unable to close in on Rinaldi. 

WorldSBK Catalunya Records

Lap Record - Tom Sykes GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:40.408s

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati 

2022 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

 