Alvaro Bautista claimed his first hat-trick of the 2022 WorldSBK championship following another devasting show of pace in race two at Catalunya.

On pole thanks to his Superpole race success, Bautista made a superb start as he led into turn one.

Making an even better start was his team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi as the Italian went from fifth to second.

Setting an extremely fast pace from the start, Bautista immediately opened up a lead of over half a second, while a fast-charging Axel Bassani was already up to fifth after having started 16th.

There was a double crash towards the end of the opening lap as Alex Lowes crashed out at turn ten, before Scott Redding suffered a very fast tumble at the final corner.

Bassani’s lightning start continued on lap three as he picked off Toprak Razgatlioglu for P4.

Putting in one of his best performances of the season, Bassani then turned P4 into third position after getting through on Jonathan Rea at turn one.

2022 World Superbike Barcelona, Spain - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 20 Laps 2 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +8.103s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +9.090s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +10 210s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +15.667s 6 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +20.320s 7 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +33.622s 8 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +35.008s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +35.092s 10 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +40.108s 11 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +42.746s 12 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +43.165s 13 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +46.197s 14 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +46.420s 15 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +48.265s 16 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +50.985s 17 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +54.132s 18 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1 Lap 19 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha DNF 20 Oscar Gutierrez SPA Pedercini Kawasaki DNF 21 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF 22 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 23 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF

Andrea Locatelli’s dismal weekend continued after the Pata Yamaha crashed for the second consecutive race.

Christophe Ponsson made it four early falls after also crashing at turn 10.

Bassani, who was now into second place after getting through on Rinaldi, attempted to make a break at the front of the group, however, the Motorcorsa Ducati rider instead came under pressure from Rinaldi at around mid-race distance.

That pressure then turned into an overtake as Rinaldi got back through, but not before contact was nearly made between the two Italian’s at turn 10.

A big mistake from Rea at the beginning of lap 11 [turn one] gifted fourth place to Razgatlioglu, who was again struggling to make an impact.

Looking to recover after his prior mistake, Rea then completed a double overtake at turn one on Bassani and Razgatlioglu for third.

Starting to close in on Rinaldi for second, Rea then made another mistake at turn seven which proved to be a much bigger error as it allowed Razgatlioglu through while creating a two second deficit.

The mistake from Rea led to a settled top three as Razgatlioglu was unable to close in on Rinaldi.

WorldSBK Catalunya Records

Lap Record - Tom Sykes GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:40.408s

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati