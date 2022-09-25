Catalunya WorldSBK Race 2 Results: Alvaro Bautista breezes to first hat-trick of 2022
Results from Race 2, round eight of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Alvaro Bautista claimed his first hat-trick of the 2022 WorldSBK championship following another devasting show of pace in race two at Catalunya.
On pole thanks to his Superpole race success, Bautista made a superb start as he led into turn one.
Making an even better start was his team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi as the Italian went from fifth to second.
Setting an extremely fast pace from the start, Bautista immediately opened up a lead of over half a second, while a fast-charging Axel Bassani was already up to fifth after having started 16th.
There was a double crash towards the end of the opening lap as Alex Lowes crashed out at turn ten, before Scott Redding suffered a very fast tumble at the final corner.
Bassani’s lightning start continued on lap three as he picked off Toprak Razgatlioglu for P4.
Putting in one of his best performances of the season, Bassani then turned P4 into third position after getting through on Jonathan Rea at turn one.
|2022 World Superbike Barcelona, Spain - Race Results (2)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|20 Laps
|2
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+8.103s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+9.090s
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+10 210s
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+15.667s
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+20.320s
|7
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+33.622s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+35.008s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+35.092s
|10
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+40.108s
|11
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+42.746s
|12
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+43.165s
|13
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+46.197s
|14
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+46.420s
|15
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+48.265s
|16
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+50.985s
|17
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+54.132s
|18
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|19
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|DNF
|20
|Oscar Gutierrez
|SPA
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|DNF
|21
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|22
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|23
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNF
Andrea Locatelli’s dismal weekend continued after the Pata Yamaha crashed for the second consecutive race.
Christophe Ponsson made it four early falls after also crashing at turn 10.
Bassani, who was now into second place after getting through on Rinaldi, attempted to make a break at the front of the group, however, the Motorcorsa Ducati rider instead came under pressure from Rinaldi at around mid-race distance.
That pressure then turned into an overtake as Rinaldi got back through, but not before contact was nearly made between the two Italian’s at turn 10.
A big mistake from Rea at the beginning of lap 11 [turn one] gifted fourth place to Razgatlioglu, who was again struggling to make an impact.
Looking to recover after his prior mistake, Rea then completed a double overtake at turn one on Bassani and Razgatlioglu for third.
Starting to close in on Rinaldi for second, Rea then made another mistake at turn seven which proved to be a much bigger error as it allowed Razgatlioglu through while creating a two second deficit.
The mistake from Rea led to a settled top three as Razgatlioglu was unable to close in on Rinaldi.
WorldSBK Catalunya Records
Lap Record - Tom Sykes GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:40.408s
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati