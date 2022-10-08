Portimao WorldSBK Superpole Results: Jonathan Rea pips Toprak Razgatlioglu with new lap record
Results from Superpole, round nine of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Portimao, Portugal.
Jonathan Rea sets a new WorldSBK lap record to beat Toprak Razgatlioglu to pole position in Portimao.
After setting a new lap record in FP3, Razgatlioglu then broke his own record on just his first flying lap.
A stunning time of 1:39.887s was set by Razgatlioglu which is also the first-ever sub 1m40s lap on Superbike machinery around Portimao.
Second was Rea after the opening run, however, the six-time world champion was over five tenths down on Razgatlioglu.
Fifth was Alvaro Bautista as the Ducati rider was struggling to close the gap that’s seemingly been there between himself and Razgatlioglu so far this weekend.
Although Honda have looked stronger than BMW so far this weekend, Scott Redding found a lot of time compared to FP3 in order to slot into fourth spot - three places better off than Iker Lecuona in seventh.
Razgatlioglu then went even quicker on his next lap around but it was Rea who had the last laugh after a brilliant sector three set the Kawasaki rider up to take over top spot.
|2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|1:39.610s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.162s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.249s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.390s
|5
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.632s
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.732s
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.887s
|8
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.922s
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.928s
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.014s
|11
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.067s
|12
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.134s
|13
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.161s
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.390s
|15
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.478s
|16
|Jake Gagne
|USA
|Fresh N Lean Attack Yamaha
|+1.551s
|17
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.648s
|18
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+1.711s
|19
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.863s
|20
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.131s
|21
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+2.155s
|22
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+2.243s
|23
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|YART Yamaha
|+2.302s
|24
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.372s
|25
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+2.542s
|26
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+4.230s
Despite losing time on Razgatlioglu in sector four throughout the weekend, Rea held strong this time around in order to claim his fourth pole in the last five years at Portimao.
Bautista was only ninth after having his final lap deleted due to exceeding track limits.
Portimao WorldSBK Records:
Fastest lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:40.219s
2021 Portimao Winners:
Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.
Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season.
Axel Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.
Portimao Weekend Schedule:
Friday
Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15
Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30
Superpole: 11:10-11:25
Race 1: 14:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 09:00-09:15
Superpole Race: 11:00
Race 2: 14:00