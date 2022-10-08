Portimao WorldSBK Superpole Results: Jonathan Rea pips Toprak Razgatlioglu with new lap record

8 Oct 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, Portuguese WorldSBK, 7 October

Results from Superpole, round nine of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Portimao, Portugal.

Jonathan Rea sets a new WorldSBK lap record to beat Toprak Razgatlioglu to pole position in Portimao.

After setting a new lap record in FP3, Razgatlioglu then broke his own record on just his first flying lap. 

A stunning time of 1:39.887s was set by Razgatlioglu which is also the first-ever sub 1m40s lap on Superbike machinery around Portimao. 

Second was Rea after the opening run, however, the six-time world champion was over five tenths down on Razgatlioglu. 

Fifth was Alvaro Bautista as the Ducati rider was struggling to close the gap that’s seemingly been there between himself and Razgatlioglu so far this weekend. 

Although Honda have looked stronger than BMW so far this weekend, Scott Redding found a lot of time compared to FP3 in order to slot into fourth spot - three places better off than Iker Lecuona in seventh.

Razgatlioglu then went even quicker on his next lap around but it was Rea who had the last laugh after a brilliant sector three set the Kawasaki rider up to take over top spot.

2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:39.610s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.162s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.249s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.390s
5Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.632s
6Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.732s
7Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.887s
8Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.922s
9Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.928s
10Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.014s
11Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.067s
12Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.134s
13Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.161s
14Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.390s
15Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.478s
16Jake GagneUSAFresh N Lean Attack Yamaha+1.551s
17Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+1.648s
18Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+1.711s
19Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.863s
20Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+2.131s
21Leon HaslamGBRPedercini Kawasaki+2.155s
22Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+2.243s
23Marvin FritzGERYART Yamaha+2.302s
24Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+2.372s
25Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+2.542s
26Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+4.230s

Despite losing time on Razgatlioglu in sector four throughout the weekend, Rea held strong this time around in order to claim his fourth pole in the last five years at Portimao. 

Bautista was only ninth after having his final lap deleted due to exceeding track limits.

Portimao WorldSBK Records: 

Fastest lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:40.219s

2021 Portimao Winners:

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.

Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season. 

Axel Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.

Portimao Weekend Schedule:

Friday 

Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15

Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30

Superpole: 11:10-11:25

Race 1: 14:00

Sunday 

Warm-up: 09:00-09:15

Superpole Race: 11:00

Race 2: 14:00

 