Jonathan Rea sets a new WorldSBK lap record to beat Toprak Razgatlioglu to pole position in Portimao.

After setting a new lap record in FP3, Razgatlioglu then broke his own record on just his first flying lap.

A stunning time of 1:39.887s was set by Razgatlioglu which is also the first-ever sub 1m40s lap on Superbike machinery around Portimao.

Second was Rea after the opening run, however, the six-time world champion was over five tenths down on Razgatlioglu.

Fifth was Alvaro Bautista as the Ducati rider was struggling to close the gap that’s seemingly been there between himself and Razgatlioglu so far this weekend.

Although Honda have looked stronger than BMW so far this weekend, Scott Redding found a lot of time compared to FP3 in order to slot into fourth spot - three places better off than Iker Lecuona in seventh.

Razgatlioglu then went even quicker on his next lap around but it was Rea who had the last laugh after a brilliant sector three set the Kawasaki rider up to take over top spot.

2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:39.610s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.162s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.249s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.390s 5 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.632s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.732s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.887s 8 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.922s 9 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.928s 10 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.014s 11 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.067s 12 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.134s 13 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.161s 14 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.390s 15 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.478s 16 Jake Gagne USA Fresh N Lean Attack Yamaha +1.551s 17 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.648s 18 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +1.711s 19 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.863s 20 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.131s 21 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +2.155s 22 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +2.243s 23 Marvin Fritz GER YART Yamaha +2.302s 24 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +2.372s 25 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +2.542s 26 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +4.230s

Despite losing time on Razgatlioglu in sector four throughout the weekend, Rea held strong this time around in order to claim his fourth pole in the last five years at Portimao.

Bautista was only ninth after having his final lap deleted due to exceeding track limits.

Portimao WorldSBK Records:

Fastest lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:40.219s

2021 Portimao Winners:

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.

Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season.

Axel Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.

Portimao Weekend Schedule:

Friday

Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15

Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30

Superpole: 11:10-11:25

Race 1: 14:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 09:00-09:15

Superpole Race: 11:00

Race 2: 14:00