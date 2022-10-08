Portimao WorldSBK FP3 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu sets new lap record

8 Oct 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Portuguese WorldSBK, 7 October

Results from Free Practice 3, round nine of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Portimao, Portugal.

Toprak Razgatlioglu leads a Pata Yamaha 1-2 in WorldSBK FP3 at Portimao following another dominant display. 

Jonathan Rea was the early pace setter as he set his fastest lap of the weekend on just his second flying lap. 

A time of 1:40.951s was set by Rea which was nearly five tenths clear of Alex Lowes. Michael Ruben Rinaldi had a disastrous start to FP3 after suffering a big blow up on the entry to turn six. 

Unable to return to pit lane, Rinaldi immediately pulled off track as Rea improved once again to set the quickest lap of the weekend so far. 

Continuing Honda’s strong showing, Xavi Vierge went third fastest after a brilliant final sector. One place further back was series leader Alvaro Bautista, while Razgatlioglu was struggling for early pace as he settled for sixth - seven tenths off Rea. 

Down in 16th after the opening run, Andrea Locatelli then bolted to the top of the leaderboard after setting four red sectors. 

On a very good race run, Bautista’s pace was continuing to see him challenge the fastest times deep into his stint. Sector four was once again proving to be a big strength for the Ducati rider.

2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Free Practice Results (3)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK1:40.121s
2Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.592s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.606s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.716s
5Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.767s
6Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.794s
7Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.841s
8Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.899s
9Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.905s
10Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.908s
11Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.170s
12Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.266s
13Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.456s
14Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.675s
15Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+1.794s
16Jake GagneUSAFresh N Lean Attack Yamaha+1.834s
17Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.862s
18Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.928s
19Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+2.280s
20Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+2.397s
21Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+2.452s
22Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+2.757s
23Leon HaslamGBRPedercini Kawasaki+2.804s
24Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+2.835s
25Marvin FritzGERYART Yamaha+3.902s
26Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+4.101s

Then came a stunning lap from Razgatlioglu as the reigning WorldSBK champion went five tenths clear after setting a new lap record.

Razgatlioglu, who set his new lap record on the SCX tyre, then set another three laps that were comfortably quicker than Locatelli's best effort. 

There was a big moment under braking for Loris Baz at turn five, which resulted in the BMW rider having to stop his M 1000 RR trackside. 

Portimao WorldSBK Records: 

Fastest lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:40.219s

2021 Portimao Winners:

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.

Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season. 

Axel Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18. 

Portimao Weekend Schedule:

Friday 

Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15

Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30

Superpole: 11:10-11:25

Race 1: 14:00

Sunday 

Warm-up: 09:00-09:15

Superpole Race: 11:00

Race 2: 14:00

 