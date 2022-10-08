Portimao WorldSBK FP3 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu sets new lap record

Toprak Razgatlioglu leads a Pata Yamaha 1-2 in WorldSBK FP3 at Portimao following another dominant display.

Jonathan Rea was the early pace setter as he set his fastest lap of the weekend on just his second flying lap.

A time of 1:40.951s was set by Rea which was nearly five tenths clear of Alex Lowes. Michael Ruben Rinaldi had a disastrous start to FP3 after suffering a big blow up on the entry to turn six.

Unable to return to pit lane, Rinaldi immediately pulled off track as Rea improved once again to set the quickest lap of the weekend so far.

Continuing Honda’s strong showing, Xavi Vierge went third fastest after a brilliant final sector. One place further back was series leader Alvaro Bautista, while Razgatlioglu was struggling for early pace as he settled for sixth - seven tenths off Rea.

Down in 16th after the opening run, Andrea Locatelli then bolted to the top of the leaderboard after setting four red sectors.

On a very good race run, Bautista’s pace was continuing to see him challenge the fastest times deep into his stint. Sector four was once again proving to be a big strength for the Ducati rider.

2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 1:40.121s 2 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.592s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.606s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.716s 5 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.767s 6 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.794s 7 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.841s 8 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.899s 9 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.905s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.908s 11 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.170s 12 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.266s 13 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.456s 14 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.675s 15 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.794s 16 Jake Gagne USA Fresh N Lean Attack Yamaha +1.834s 17 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.862s 18 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.928s 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.280s 20 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +2.397s 21 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +2.452s 22 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +2.757s 23 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +2.804s 24 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +2.835s 25 Marvin Fritz GER YART Yamaha +3.902s 26 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +4.101s

Then came a stunning lap from Razgatlioglu as the reigning WorldSBK champion went five tenths clear after setting a new lap record.

Razgatlioglu, who set his new lap record on the SCX tyre, then set another three laps that were comfortably quicker than Locatelli's best effort.

There was a big moment under braking for Loris Baz at turn five, which resulted in the BMW rider having to stop his M 1000 RR trackside.

Portimao WorldSBK Records:

Fastest lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:40.219s

2021 Portimao Winners:

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.

Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season.

Axel Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.

Portimao Weekend Schedule:

Friday

Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15

Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30

Superpole: 11:10-11:25

Race 1: 14:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 09:00-09:15

Superpole Race: 11:00

Race 2: 14:00