Portimao WorldSBK FP3 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu sets new lap record
Results from Free Practice 3, round nine of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Portimao, Portugal.
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads a Pata Yamaha 1-2 in WorldSBK FP3 at Portimao following another dominant display.
Jonathan Rea was the early pace setter as he set his fastest lap of the weekend on just his second flying lap.
A time of 1:40.951s was set by Rea which was nearly five tenths clear of Alex Lowes. Michael Ruben Rinaldi had a disastrous start to FP3 after suffering a big blow up on the entry to turn six.
Unable to return to pit lane, Rinaldi immediately pulled off track as Rea improved once again to set the quickest lap of the weekend so far.
Continuing Honda’s strong showing, Xavi Vierge went third fastest after a brilliant final sector. One place further back was series leader Alvaro Bautista, while Razgatlioglu was struggling for early pace as he settled for sixth - seven tenths off Rea.
Down in 16th after the opening run, Andrea Locatelli then bolted to the top of the leaderboard after setting four red sectors.
On a very good race run, Bautista’s pace was continuing to see him challenge the fastest times deep into his stint. Sector four was once again proving to be a big strength for the Ducati rider.
|2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|1:40.121s
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.592s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.606s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.716s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.767s
|6
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.794s
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.841s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.899s
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.905s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.908s
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.170s
|12
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.266s
|13
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.456s
|14
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.675s
|15
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.794s
|16
|Jake Gagne
|USA
|Fresh N Lean Attack Yamaha
|+1.834s
|17
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.862s
|18
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.928s
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.280s
|20
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.397s
|21
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+2.452s
|22
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+2.757s
|23
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+2.804s
|24
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+2.835s
|25
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|YART Yamaha
|+3.902s
|26
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+4.101s
Then came a stunning lap from Razgatlioglu as the reigning WorldSBK champion went five tenths clear after setting a new lap record.
Razgatlioglu, who set his new lap record on the SCX tyre, then set another three laps that were comfortably quicker than Locatelli's best effort.
There was a big moment under braking for Loris Baz at turn five, which resulted in the BMW rider having to stop his M 1000 RR trackside.
Portimao WorldSBK Records:
Fastest lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:40.219s
2021 Portimao Winners:
Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.
Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season.
Axel Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.
Portimao Weekend Schedule:
Friday
Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15
Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30
Superpole: 11:10-11:25
Race 1: 14:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 09:00-09:15
Superpole Race: 11:00
Race 2: 14:00