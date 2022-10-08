Portimao WorldSBK Race (1) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu holds off Alvaro Bautista for victory

8 Oct 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Portuguese WorldSBK, 8 October

Results from Race 1, round nine of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Portimao, Portugal.

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed victory in race one at Portimao, while WorldSBK series leader Alvaro Bautista beat Jonathan Rea to second.

Following a big accident in the WorldSSP300 race that resulted in Victor Steeman being transported to Hospital with polytrauma and head injuries, the opening Portimao WorldSBK race got under after a lengthy delay of over an hour.

With a new race distance of 14 laps instead of the original 20 that was planned, Alex Lowes made the most of his early pace as he took second place away from Razgatlioglu at turn five. 

Rea remained the leader after making a great start, while Alvaro Bautista lost one place from fourth to fifth. 

Continuing to lead at the front although Razgatlioglu was closing, Rea was remaining consistent with his lap times, not something Lowes was managing as he lost third and fourth to Axel Bassani and Bautista. 

There was an early retirement for Hafizh Syahrin as the former MotoGP rider hit technical issues. 

Razgatlioglu then took the lead away from Rea with a brilliant move at turn one on lap five.

2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Race Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK14 Laps
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.657s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+3.032s
4Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+4.471s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+4.562s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+8.805s
7Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+12.614s
8Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+17.290s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+17.450s
10Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+17.719s
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+21.391s
12Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+21.628s
13Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+22.972s
14Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+25.808s
15Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+29.879s
16Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+30.268s
17Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+30.919s
18Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+33.785s
19Jake GagneUSAFresh N Lean Attack Yamaha+34.173s
20Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+38.133s
21Marvin FritzGERYART Yamaha+39.000s
22Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+41.101s
23Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+47.660s
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+1'01.760s
25Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda RacingDNF
26Leon HaslamGBRPedercini KawasakiDNF

Pushed slightly wide as a result, Rea was then under intense pressure from Bassani and Bautista who was closing. 

After a scruffy couple of laps from Bassani, Bautista crucially picked off his fellow Ducati rider to claim P3. 

Unleashed after getting through on Bassani, Bautista began closing in on Rea and Razgatlioglu at a rapid rate. 

Bautista closed a near nine tenth lead from Rea on lap eight as he hauled himself into victory contention.

An easy overtake for second was then completed along the start-finish straight by Bautista, however, the series leader ran wide on the exit of turn one, gifting Rea back the position. 

Bautista finally made the move stick one lap later although the battling between Bautista and Rea gave Razgatlioglu a lead of 1.4 seconds.

Seventh heading into the final lap, Scott Redding dropped to 18th after a costly mistake at turn five. 

Portimao WorldSBK Records: 

Lap record: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2021 Portimao Winners:

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

2022 Portimao Winners: 

Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.

Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season. 

Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.

