Portimao WorldSBK Race (1) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu holds off Alvaro Bautista for victory
Results from Race 1, round nine of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Portimao, Portugal.
Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed victory in race one at Portimao, while WorldSBK series leader Alvaro Bautista beat Jonathan Rea to second.
Following a big accident in the WorldSSP300 race that resulted in Victor Steeman being transported to Hospital with polytrauma and head injuries, the opening Portimao WorldSBK race got under after a lengthy delay of over an hour.
With a new race distance of 14 laps instead of the original 20 that was planned, Alex Lowes made the most of his early pace as he took second place away from Razgatlioglu at turn five.
Rea remained the leader after making a great start, while Alvaro Bautista lost one place from fourth to fifth.
Continuing to lead at the front although Razgatlioglu was closing, Rea was remaining consistent with his lap times, not something Lowes was managing as he lost third and fourth to Axel Bassani and Bautista.
There was an early retirement for Hafizh Syahrin as the former MotoGP rider hit technical issues.
Razgatlioglu then took the lead away from Rea with a brilliant move at turn one on lap five.
|2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Race Results (1)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|14 Laps
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.657s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+3.032s
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+4.471s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+4.562s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+8.805s
|7
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+12.614s
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+17.290s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+17.450s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+17.719s
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+21.391s
|12
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+21.628s
|13
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+22.972s
|14
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+25.808s
|15
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+29.879s
|16
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+30.268s
|17
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+30.919s
|18
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+33.785s
|19
|Jake Gagne
|USA
|Fresh N Lean Attack Yamaha
|+34.173s
|20
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+38.133s
|21
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|YART Yamaha
|+39.000s
|22
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+41.101s
|23
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+47.660s
|24
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+1'01.760s
|25
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|DNF
|26
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|DNF
Pushed slightly wide as a result, Rea was then under intense pressure from Bassani and Bautista who was closing.
After a scruffy couple of laps from Bassani, Bautista crucially picked off his fellow Ducati rider to claim P3.
Unleashed after getting through on Bassani, Bautista began closing in on Rea and Razgatlioglu at a rapid rate.
Bautista closed a near nine tenth lead from Rea on lap eight as he hauled himself into victory contention.
An easy overtake for second was then completed along the start-finish straight by Bautista, however, the series leader ran wide on the exit of turn one, gifting Rea back the position.
Bautista finally made the move stick one lap later although the battling between Bautista and Rea gave Razgatlioglu a lead of 1.4 seconds.
Seventh heading into the final lap, Scott Redding dropped to 18th after a costly mistake at turn five.
Portimao WorldSBK Records:
Lap record: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s
2021 Portimao Winners:
Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
2022 Portimao Winners:
Race 1:
Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.
Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season.
Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.
Portimao Weekend Schedule:
Friday
Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15
Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30
Superpole: 11:10-11:25
Race 1: 14:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 09:00-09:15
Superpole Race: 11:00
Race 2: 14:00