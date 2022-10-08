Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed victory in race one at Portimao, while WorldSBK series leader Alvaro Bautista beat Jonathan Rea to second.

Following a big accident in the WorldSSP300 race that resulted in Victor Steeman being transported to Hospital with polytrauma and head injuries, the opening Portimao WorldSBK race got under after a lengthy delay of over an hour.

With a new race distance of 14 laps instead of the original 20 that was planned, Alex Lowes made the most of his early pace as he took second place away from Razgatlioglu at turn five.

Rea remained the leader after making a great start, while Alvaro Bautista lost one place from fourth to fifth.

Continuing to lead at the front although Razgatlioglu was closing, Rea was remaining consistent with his lap times, not something Lowes was managing as he lost third and fourth to Axel Bassani and Bautista.

There was an early retirement for Hafizh Syahrin as the former MotoGP rider hit technical issues.

Razgatlioglu then took the lead away from Rea with a brilliant move at turn one on lap five.

2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 14 Laps 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.657s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +3.032s 4 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +4.471s 5 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +4.562s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +8.805s 7 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +12.614s 8 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +17.290s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +17.450s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +17.719s 11 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +21.391s 12 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +21.628s 13 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +22.972s 14 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +25.808s 15 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +29.879s 16 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +30.268s 17 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +30.919s 18 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +33.785s 19 Jake Gagne USA Fresh N Lean Attack Yamaha +34.173s 20 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +38.133s 21 Marvin Fritz GER YART Yamaha +39.000s 22 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +41.101s 23 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +47.660s 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1'01.760s 25 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing DNF 26 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Kawasaki DNF

Pushed slightly wide as a result, Rea was then under intense pressure from Bassani and Bautista who was closing.

After a scruffy couple of laps from Bassani, Bautista crucially picked off his fellow Ducati rider to claim P3.

Unleashed after getting through on Bassani, Bautista began closing in on Rea and Razgatlioglu at a rapid rate.

Bautista closed a near nine tenth lead from Rea on lap eight as he hauled himself into victory contention.

An easy overtake for second was then completed along the start-finish straight by Bautista, however, the series leader ran wide on the exit of turn one, gifting Rea back the position.

Bautista finally made the move stick one lap later although the battling between Bautista and Rea gave Razgatlioglu a lead of 1.4 seconds.

Seventh heading into the final lap, Scott Redding dropped to 18th after a costly mistake at turn five.

Portimao WorldSBK Records:

Lap record: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2021 Portimao Winners:

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

2022 Portimao Winners:

Race 1:

Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.

Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season.

Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.

Portimao Weekend Schedule:

Friday

Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15

Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30

Superpole: 11:10-11:25

Race 1: 14:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 09:00-09:15

Superpole Race: 11:00

Race 2: 14:00