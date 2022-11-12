Alvaro Bautista will have to wait at least one more day before securing the 2022 WorldSBK title after Toprak Razgatlioglu took a dominant Race 1 win in Mandalika.

Despite an impressive launch, Jonathan Rea headed backwards coming into turn one as Andrea Locatelli and Bautista got through under braking.

As Bautista attempted to make a move on Locatelli for second, the Ducati rider instead lost third to Rea after a mistake at turn ten gave the six-time champion a run on him going into turns 11 and 12, with the latter being the corner where the move was completed.

Continuing to lead after his stunning pole position time, Razgatlioglu was unable to break clear of Rea after the Kawasaki rider made light work of Locatelli.

Bautista also found his way through on Locatelli at the beginning of lap three as the Yamaha rider slipped back into a comfortable fourth place.

Visibly on the limit trying to remain in contention, Rea’s efforts to challenge Razgatlioglu faded on laps four and five as the Yamaha rider extended his lead to over a second.

2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 21 Laps 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +4.324s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +11.855s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +19.954s 5 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +23.992s 6 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +27.144s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +27.776s 8 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +31.015s 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +31.363s 10 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +39.809s 11 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +39.895s 12 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +56.317s 13 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +1'00.618s 14 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1'04.247s 15 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +1'05.242s 16 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1'06.538s 17 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 18 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing DNF 19 Kyle Smith GBR Pedercini Kawasaki DNF 20 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati DNF

Rea, who was now the third quickest rider of the three title contenders, lost nearly seven tenths to Bautista on lap eighth. Bautista then took second away from Rea one lap later with a brilliant move at turn 15.

Phillip Oettl became the first rider to retire from the race after a big highside at turn six. That was quickly followed by Leandro Mercado encountering technical issues that put an end to his race.

With victory looking secure, Razgatlioglu saw his three second lead halved after a mistake at turn eight.

The fastest rider on track for several laps, Bautista then lost time to Razgatlioglu on lap 14 as the leader increased his pace once again.

Razgatlioglu then extended his lead close to three seconds once again as he claimed victory #12 on the year.

Michael Van Der Mark joined Oettl in suffering a crash after attempting to find his way through on Garrett Gerloff.

Mandalika WorldSBK Records:

Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.371s 2022

Race Winners 2021:

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race Winners 2022

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 1 took place without Iker Lecuona soon-to-be rookie of the year Iker Lecuona after the Honda rider’s monster highside in FP2.

Lecuona suffered fractures to his vertebrae and the left side of his sacrum.

