Mandalika WorldSBK Race (1) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins in style
Results from Race 1, round 11 of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.
Alvaro Bautista will have to wait at least one more day before securing the 2022 WorldSBK title after Toprak Razgatlioglu took a dominant Race 1 win in Mandalika.
Despite an impressive launch, Jonathan Rea headed backwards coming into turn one as Andrea Locatelli and Bautista got through under braking.
As Bautista attempted to make a move on Locatelli for second, the Ducati rider instead lost third to Rea after a mistake at turn ten gave the six-time champion a run on him going into turns 11 and 12, with the latter being the corner where the move was completed.
Continuing to lead after his stunning pole position time, Razgatlioglu was unable to break clear of Rea after the Kawasaki rider made light work of Locatelli.
Bautista also found his way through on Locatelli at the beginning of lap three as the Yamaha rider slipped back into a comfortable fourth place.
Visibly on the limit trying to remain in contention, Rea’s efforts to challenge Razgatlioglu faded on laps four and five as the Yamaha rider extended his lead to over a second.
|2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Race Results (1)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|21 Laps
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+4.324s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+11.855s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+19.954s
|5
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+23.992s
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+27.144s
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+27.776s
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+31.015s
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+31.363s
|10
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+39.809s
|11
|Xavi Fores
|SPA
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+39.895s
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+56.317s
|13
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+1'00.618s
|14
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1'04.247s
|15
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+1'05.242s
|16
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+1'06.538s
|17
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|18
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|DNF
|19
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|DNF
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|DNF
Rea, who was now the third quickest rider of the three title contenders, lost nearly seven tenths to Bautista on lap eighth. Bautista then took second away from Rea one lap later with a brilliant move at turn 15.
Phillip Oettl became the first rider to retire from the race after a big highside at turn six. That was quickly followed by Leandro Mercado encountering technical issues that put an end to his race.
With victory looking secure, Razgatlioglu saw his three second lead halved after a mistake at turn eight.
The fastest rider on track for several laps, Bautista then lost time to Razgatlioglu on lap 14 as the leader increased his pace once again.
Razgatlioglu then extended his lead close to three seconds once again as he claimed victory #12 on the year.
Michael Van Der Mark joined Oettl in suffering a crash after attempting to find his way through on Garrett Gerloff.
Mandalika WorldSBK Records:
Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.371s 2022
Race Winners 2021:
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race Winners 2022
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 1 took place without Iker Lecuona soon-to-be rookie of the year Iker Lecuona after the Honda rider’s monster highside in FP2.
Lecuona suffered fractures to his vertebrae and the left side of his sacrum.
Mandalika WorldSBK Schedule (UK time):
Friday
Free Practice 1: 02:00-02:55
Free Practice 2: 05:10-05:55
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 00:30-01:00
Superpole: 02:40-02:55
Race 1: 05:30
Sunday
Warm-up: 00:30-00:45
Superpole Race: 02:30
Race 2: 05:30