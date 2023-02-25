Alvaro Bautista gets his World Superbike title defence off to the perfect start after dominating Race 1 in wet conditions.

After rain threatened to fall during Superpole, Race 1 eventually got underway in full wet conditions as Toprak Razgatlioglu started from pole.

As the lights went out it was Bautista who made the best start as he immediately took the lead from the Yamaha rider.

Following Bautista through was Jonathan Rea before the Kawasaki rider made his move for the lead at turn one.

Contact was made between Razgatlioglu and Alex Lowes, as the former was struggling to get up to pace.

Turn four was the scene of contact between both riders as Razgatlioglu closed the door on Lowes on corner exit.

There was an early crash for Michael Van Der Mark as the BMW rider suffered a violent highside on lap two.

Starting to find his feet in the tricky conditions, Razgatlioglu took back third spot from Lowes at the start of lap five after out-braking the British rider on the run to turn one.

2023 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Race (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 22 Laps 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +3.471s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +6.168s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +16.789s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +20.918s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +27.015s 7 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Ducati Team +30.383s 8 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +30.625s 9 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +37.447s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +42.591s 11 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +44.142s 12 Remy Gardner AUS GRT Yamaha +48.833s 13 Dominique Aegerter SWI GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +51.617s 14 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +55.010s 15 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +1'15.223s 16 Eric Granado BRA MIE Honda Racing +1'17.459s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1'20.226s 18 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1 Lap 19 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki DNF 20 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF 21 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki DNF 22 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF

After extending his lead to 1.6 seconds, Rea started to lose ground as Bautista set his fastest lap of the race on lap five.

Bautista took six tenths out of Rea in the opening few sectors of the lap before coming across the start-finish line 0.7s down.

With Bautista in touching distance of the race lead, Razgatlioglu was the rider to watch as he began closing in on the top two by over half a second.

Bautista then caught Rea by surprise as he took the race lead with a move at ‘Stoner corner’ on lap ten.

Now in the lead and pushing on the pace, Bautista suffered a big moment at turn eight as he nearly came unstuck in the same way as Van Der Mark.

Following his close moment, Bautista managed to settle into his rhythm once again as he started extending his lead to nearly a second.

With eight laps to go there was a change for P4 as Lowes crashed out of the race at turn two.

After seeing Bautista suffer a moment a few laps ago, Rea then followed suit as the rear of his ZX-10RR came around on the exit of turn ten.

Rea managed to avoid a crash although he lost a few tenths which eliminated him from contention.

Remaining World Superbike weekend Schedule (UK time)

Sunday

Warm-up - 23:30-23:45

Superpole Race - 02:00

Race 2 - 05:00