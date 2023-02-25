Phillip Island World Superbike Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu snatches first pole of the season

25 Feb 2023
Toprak Razgatlioglu Australian WorldSBK, 24 February

Results from Superpole, round 1 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island, Australia.

A dramatic final few minutes to the opening Superpole of the 2023 WorldSBK season saw Toprak Razgatlioglu rally to pole position. 

After struggling throughout Friday practice, Razgatlioglu was back to his best as the threat of rain loomed large. 

Jonathan Rea became an instant threat for pole after setting the fastest lap of the weekend with just a few minutes remaining.

But as lap times continued to come in, so did the drama as rookie Dominique Aegerter went onto provisional pole.

The two-time WorldSSP champion was then beaten by Razgatlioglu, who like at the beginning of the session, was following teammate Andrea Locatelli.

2023 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK1:29.400s
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.184s
3Dominique AegerterSWIGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.235s
4Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.315s
5Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.374s
6Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.375s
7Remy GardnerAUSGRT Yamaha+0.441s
8Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.464s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.556
10Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Ducati Team+0.675s
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.857s
12Michael Van Der MarkNEDBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.876s
13Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.988s
14Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.009s
15Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.070s
16Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.073s
17Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.187s
18Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.204s
19Tom SykesGBRPuccetti Kawasaki+1.514s
20Eric GranadoBRAMIE Honda Racing+2.379s
21Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+2.698s
22Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.882s

Fastest and by some margin on Friday, World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista snatched a crucial second place late on.

Like Aegerter, Phillip Oettl continued his stunning performance from day one as he finished fifth.

A career-best in qualifying for the German rider means he also got the better of Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

World Superbike weekend Schedule (UK time)

Saturday 

Race 1 - 05:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 23:30-23:45

Superpole Race - 02:00

Race 2 - 05:00

 