A dramatic final few minutes to the opening Superpole of the 2023 WorldSBK season saw Toprak Razgatlioglu rally to pole position.

After struggling throughout Friday practice, Razgatlioglu was back to his best as the threat of rain loomed large.

Jonathan Rea became an instant threat for pole after setting the fastest lap of the weekend with just a few minutes remaining.

But as lap times continued to come in, so did the drama as rookie Dominique Aegerter went onto provisional pole.

The two-time WorldSSP champion was then beaten by Razgatlioglu, who like at the beginning of the session, was following teammate Andrea Locatelli.

2023 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 1:29.400s 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.184s 3 Dominique Aegerter SWI GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.235s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.315s 5 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.374s 6 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.375s 7 Remy Gardner AUS GRT Yamaha +0.441s 8 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.464s 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.556 10 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Ducati Team +0.675s 11 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.857s 12 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.876s 13 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.988s 14 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.009s 15 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.070s 16 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.073s 17 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.187s 18 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.204s 19 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +1.514s 20 Eric Granado BRA MIE Honda Racing +2.379s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.698s 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.882s

Fastest and by some margin on Friday, World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista snatched a crucial second place late on.

Like Aegerter, Phillip Oettl continued his stunning performance from day one as he finished fifth.

A career-best in qualifying for the German rider means he also got the better of Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

World Superbike weekend Schedule (UK time)

Saturday

Race 1 - 05:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 23:30-23:45

Superpole Race - 02:00

Race 2 - 05:00