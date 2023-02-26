Winner of the first two races and looking to make it an opening weekend hat-trick, World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista did just that after dominating from pole position.

Bautista made a great start as he led from teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi into turn one, which was the last he saw of his rivals.

A brilliant start was also made by Andrea Locatelli as the Pata Yamaha rider moved up from fifth to third.

Following an intense couple of laps battling behind the race leaders, Axel Bassani was the rider who settled into fourth ahead of Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

After taking out teammate Dominique Aegerter in the Superpole Race, Remy Gardner took his Long Lap penalty on lap three which put him back down to 14th position.

Looking to make their way back into podium contention, Rea and Razgatlioglu made quick moves on Bassani before Lowes did the same at turn four (lap six).

As Razgatlioglu lined up a move on Rea heading into turn one, the 2021 world champion was instead passed by Lowes who got a brilliant run off the final corner.

After making contact with 14 laps to go, Iker Lecuona and Bassani hit one-another again a lap later at the same turn four.

The incident resulted in Philipp Oettl managing to overhaul the pair for eighth, while Lowes moved ahead of Rea for P5.

2023 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Race (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 22 Laps 2 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +6.191s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +9.099s 4 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +11.680s 5 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +12.020s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +13.701s 7 Dominique Aegerter SWI GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +14.316s 8 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +14.753s 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Ducati Team +18.745s 10 Remy Gardner AUS GRT Yamaha +21.331s 11 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +21.500s 12 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +29.790s 13 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +34.265s 14 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +34.444s 15 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +34.846s 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +45.568s 17 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +1'02.330s 18 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1'02.589s 19 Eric Granado BRA MIE Honda Racing +1'04.168s 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK DNF 21 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF 22 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki DNF

Rea responded immediately before being put under pressure from Razgatlioglu, who got ahead of his rival before running wide at turn one.

As Bautista continued to lead by over three seconds from Rinaldi, the battle for fifth was heating up once again as Bassani took over from Rea at the head of the group.

Then came a big moment early in the championship as Razgatlioglu crashed out after Lowes went down directly in front of him.

Lowes lost the front of his Kawasaki at turn four, and with Razgatlioglu just metres behind him, the Yamaha rider was left with nowhere to go.

Rea was then pushed down to sixth as Oettl made his move at turn one, which put the Kawasaki star into the clutches of Lecuona.

Rea’s day then did get worse as Lecuona pounced on the Northern Irishman who was clearly struggling for performance.