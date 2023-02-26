Phillip Island World Superbike Race (2): Alvaro Bautista completes hat-trick, Toprak Razgatlioglu taken out
Results from Race 2, round 1 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island, Australia.
Winner of the first two races and looking to make it an opening weekend hat-trick, World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista did just that after dominating from pole position.
Bautista made a great start as he led from teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi into turn one, which was the last he saw of his rivals.
A brilliant start was also made by Andrea Locatelli as the Pata Yamaha rider moved up from fifth to third.
Following an intense couple of laps battling behind the race leaders, Axel Bassani was the rider who settled into fourth ahead of Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu.
After taking out teammate Dominique Aegerter in the Superpole Race, Remy Gardner took his Long Lap penalty on lap three which put him back down to 14th position.
Looking to make their way back into podium contention, Rea and Razgatlioglu made quick moves on Bassani before Lowes did the same at turn four (lap six).
As Razgatlioglu lined up a move on Rea heading into turn one, the 2021 world champion was instead passed by Lowes who got a brilliant run off the final corner.
After making contact with 14 laps to go, Iker Lecuona and Bassani hit one-another again a lap later at the same turn four.
The incident resulted in Philipp Oettl managing to overhaul the pair for eighth, while Lowes moved ahead of Rea for P5.
|2023 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Race (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|22 Laps
|2
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+6.191s
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+9.099s
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+11.680s
|5
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+12.020s
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+13.701s
|7
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+14.316s
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+14.753s
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+18.745s
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GRT Yamaha
|+21.331s
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+21.500s
|12
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+29.790s
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+34.265s
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+34.444s
|15
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+34.846s
|16
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+45.568s
|17
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+1'02.330s
|18
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+1'02.589s
|19
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|MIE Honda Racing
|+1'04.168s
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|DNF
|21
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNF
|22
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|DNF
Rea responded immediately before being put under pressure from Razgatlioglu, who got ahead of his rival before running wide at turn one.
As Bautista continued to lead by over three seconds from Rinaldi, the battle for fifth was heating up once again as Bassani took over from Rea at the head of the group.
Then came a big moment early in the championship as Razgatlioglu crashed out after Lowes went down directly in front of him.
Lowes lost the front of his Kawasaki at turn four, and with Razgatlioglu just metres behind him, the Yamaha rider was left with nowhere to go.
Rea was then pushed down to sixth as Oettl made his move at turn one, which put the Kawasaki star into the clutches of Lecuona.
Rea’s day then did get worse as Lecuona pounced on the Northern Irishman who was clearly struggling for performance.