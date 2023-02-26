Alvaro Bautista led Ducati’s first 1-2 finish of the season, while it was a race to forget for World Superbike rookies Remy Gardner and Dominqiue Aegerter after the pair collided at turn 4.

After winning Race 1 in wet conditions, Bautista continued his stunning form by taking victory in the first Superpole Race of the 2023 season.

Bautista had very little pressure to contend with as Toprak Razgatlioglu made an early move for the lead on lap one, before the world champion responded on lap two.

From there, Bautista remained in the lead until the checkered flag while teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi recovered from his horror show in Race 1 to claim second by six tenths from Razgatlioglu.

Talking of horror shows, that’s exactly what happened for six-time champion Jonathan Rea, with the Kawasaki rider only finishing seventh.

Rea was beaten to P6 by Phillip Oettl who continues to impress aboard the GoEleven Ducati.

2023 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 10 Laps 2 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +2.462s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +3.060s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +3.833s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +3.893s 6 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +4.215s 7 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +4.952s 8 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +7.140s 9 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +11.295s 10 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +11.843s 11 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Ducati Team +13.480s 12 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +13.888s 13 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +14.413s 14 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +16.795s 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +17.891s 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +26.122s 17 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +32.457s 18 Eric Granado BRA MIE Honda Racing +32.739s 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +32.949s 20 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +3 Laps 21 Remy Gardner AUS GRT Yamaha DNF 22 Dominique Aegerter SWI GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF

The most dramatic moment of the race came with 5 laps to go as rookie teammates Gardner and Aegerter crashed at turn four.

Gardner attempted an ambitious move which involved diving down the inside, the problem however, was that Aegerter had already made the apex and was clearly ahead.

Gardner was given a Long Lap penalty for his mistake, while a small consolation for Aegerter is that he ended the race with the fastest lap.