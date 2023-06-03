Alvaro Bautista will start Race 1 of the Misano World Superbike round from pole after setting a new lap record.

Superpole got off to a hot start as Jonathan Rea set his personal best lap on his very first attempt.

Rea then improved again on his second flying lap in order to set a time of 1:33.578s, however, world champion Bautista went faster by over a tenth of a second.

After topping both FP2 and FP3, Bautista looked like the rider to beat before Toprak Razgatlioglu broke the official lap record.

Razgatlioglu’s time was over two tenths clear of Bautista before Danilo Petrucci split the top two riders in the championship.

Showing his best form since moving to Superbikes, Petrucci managed to turn on the qualifying tyre, not for the first time this weekend, which had previously been an issue for the former MotoGP rider.

Slower than Razgatlioglu in the first two sectors, Bautista then produced a brilliant third and fourth sector in order to dethrone the Yamaha rider.

There was a crash for Scott Redding at the beginning of the final time attack runs, before Bautista also went down at turn eight.

The world champion’s fall meant several riders including Razgatlioglu, who was going quicker than Bautista, had to abandon their current laps.

A red flag was then brought out with just under two minutes remaining due to a crash involving Gabriele Ruiu.

Although there was enough time to restart the session, Superpole did not get back underway as Bautista secured pole.

2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:33.017s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.165s 3 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.249s 4 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.386s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.413s 6 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.561s 7 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.804s 8 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.813s 9 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.980s 10 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.999s 11 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.048s 12 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.117s 13 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.247s 14 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.251s 15 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.354s 16 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.417s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.429s 18 Tom Sykes GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.477s 19 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.505s 20 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.230s 21 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +2.779s 22 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +3.008s 23 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +3.333s 24 Luca Vitali ITA Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.613s 25 Ryo Mizuno JAP PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +4.229s

Misano World Superbike Records

Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Weekend schedule (UK Time)

Friday

09:30-10:15 - Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 - Free Practice 2

Saturday

08:00-08:30 - Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 - Superpole

13:00 - Race 1

Sunday

08:00-08:15 - Warm-up

10:00 - Superpole Race

13:00 - Race 2