Misano World Superbike Superpole Results: Alvaro Bautista on pole despite crash

3 Jun 2023
Alvaro Bautista WorldSBK Misano

Results from Superpole, round five of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.

Alvaro Bautista will start Race 1 of the Misano World Superbike round from pole after setting a new lap record. 

Superpole got off to a hot start as Jonathan Rea set his personal best lap on his very first attempt.

Rea then improved again on his second flying lap in order to set a time of 1:33.578s, however, world champion Bautista went faster by over a tenth of a second.

After topping both FP2 and FP3, Bautista looked like the rider to beat before Toprak Razgatlioglu broke the official lap record.

Razgatlioglu’s time was over two tenths clear of Bautista before Danilo Petrucci split the top two riders in the championship.

Showing his best form since moving to Superbikes, Petrucci managed to turn on the qualifying tyre, not for the first time this weekend, which had previously been an issue for the former MotoGP rider.

Slower than Razgatlioglu in the first two sectors, Bautista then produced a brilliant third and fourth sector in order to dethrone the Yamaha rider.

There was a crash for Scott Redding at the beginning of the final time attack runs, before Bautista also went down at turn eight.

The world champion’s fall meant several riders including Razgatlioglu, who was going quicker than Bautista, had to abandon their current laps. 

A red flag was then brought out with just under two minutes remaining due to a crash involving Gabriele Ruiu.

Although there was enough time to restart the session, Superpole did not get back underway as Bautista secured pole.

2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:33.017s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.165s
3Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.249s
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.386s
5Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.413s
6Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.561s
7Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.804s
8Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.813s
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.980s
10Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.999s
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.048s
12Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.117s
13Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.247s
14Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.251s
15Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.354s
16Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.417s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.429s
18Tom SykesGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.477s
19Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.505s
20Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.230s
21Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+2.779s
22Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+3.008s
23Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+3.333s
24Luca VitaliITAOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.613s
25Ryo MizunoJAPPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+4.229s

Misano World Superbike Records

Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

 

Weekend schedule (UK Time)

Friday 

09:30-10:15 - Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 - Free Practice 2

Saturday 

08:00-08:30 - Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 - Superpole 

13:00 - Race 1

Sunday 

08:00-08:15 - Warm-up

10:00 - Superpole Race

13:00 - Race 2