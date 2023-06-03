Misano World Superbike Superpole Results: Alvaro Bautista on pole despite crash
Results from Superpole, round five of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.
Alvaro Bautista will start Race 1 of the Misano World Superbike round from pole after setting a new lap record.
Superpole got off to a hot start as Jonathan Rea set his personal best lap on his very first attempt.
Rea then improved again on his second flying lap in order to set a time of 1:33.578s, however, world champion Bautista went faster by over a tenth of a second.
After topping both FP2 and FP3, Bautista looked like the rider to beat before Toprak Razgatlioglu broke the official lap record.
Razgatlioglu’s time was over two tenths clear of Bautista before Danilo Petrucci split the top two riders in the championship.
Showing his best form since moving to Superbikes, Petrucci managed to turn on the qualifying tyre, not for the first time this weekend, which had previously been an issue for the former MotoGP rider.
Slower than Razgatlioglu in the first two sectors, Bautista then produced a brilliant third and fourth sector in order to dethrone the Yamaha rider.
There was a crash for Scott Redding at the beginning of the final time attack runs, before Bautista also went down at turn eight.
The world champion’s fall meant several riders including Razgatlioglu, who was going quicker than Bautista, had to abandon their current laps.
A red flag was then brought out with just under two minutes remaining due to a crash involving Gabriele Ruiu.
Although there was enough time to restart the session, Superpole did not get back underway as Bautista secured pole.
|2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:33.017s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.165s
|3
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.249s
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.386s
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.413s
|6
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.561s
|7
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.804s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.813s
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.980s
|10
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.999s
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.048s
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.117s
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.247s
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.251s
|15
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.354s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.417s
|17
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.429s
|18
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.477s
|19
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.505s
|20
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.230s
|21
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+2.779s
|22
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+3.008s
|23
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+3.333s
|24
|Luca Vitali
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.613s
|25
|Ryo Mizuno
|JAP
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+4.229s
Misano World Superbike Records
Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Weekend schedule (UK Time)
Friday
09:30-10:15 - Free Practice 1
14:00-14:45 - Free Practice 2
Saturday
08:00-08:30 - Free Practice 3
10:10-10:25 - Superpole
13:00 - Race 1
Sunday
08:00-08:15 - Warm-up
10:00 - Superpole Race
13:00 - Race 2