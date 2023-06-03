Misano World Superbike FP3 Results: Alvaro Bautista clear of the chasing pack again
Results from Free Practice 3, round five of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.
Alvaro Bautista was once again in imperious form as he dominated World Superbike FP3 at Misano.
Making a strong start to FP3, Alex Lowes was the early leader from teammate Jonathan Rea, as a margin of three tenths split the factory Kawasaki pair.
Lowes soon saw him time beaten by Michael Ruben Rinaldi, as the Ducati rider continued his impressive form from day-one.
Garrett Gerloff was the first rider to come unstuck as he crashed with less than ten minutes of the session gone.
Back at the front, Bautista’s ominous day-one performance continued as he went quickest by nearly seven tenths.
Rea and Kawasaki then took advantage of the cooler temperatures to go quickest, however, the six-time champion saw his time obliterated by Bautista once again.
A time of 1:33.466s put Bautista close to half a second clear of Rea, while Rinaldi was six tenths back from the reigning world champion.
Although it was a narrow improvement, Bautista beat his personal best time to extend his advantage to 0.516s over Rea with half the session remaining.
Circulating with a Q tyre, Bautista continued pumping in fast times as he found yet more pace with a time of 1:33.352s.
Lorenzo Baldassarri was the second rider to suffer a crash after losing the front-end of his Yamaha R1 at turn six.
Rinaldi eventually cut Bautista’s lead to just over two tenths, however, the former MotoGP rider remained fastest.
The Italian’s session ended with him running off circuit and through the gravel at turn 14.
|2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:33.825s
|2
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.245s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.603s
|4
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.717s
|5
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.785s
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.794s
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.871s
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.876s
|9
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.894s
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.903s
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.017s
|12
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.106s
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.355s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.417s
|15
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.438s
|16
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.838s
|17
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.192s
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.221s
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.572s
|20
|Luca Vitali
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.766s
|21
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+2.820s
|22
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+3.150s
|23
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+3.480s
|24
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+3.578s
|25
|Ryo Mizuno
|JAP
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.883s
Misano World Superbike Records
Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Like in FP2, Toprak Razgatlioglu spent the majority of FP3 focusing on race pace as he struggled to match the pace of those at the front.
Weekend schedule (UK Time)
Friday
09:30-10:15 - Free Practice 1
14:00-14:45 - Free Practice 2
Saturday
08:00-08:30 - Free Practice 3
10:10-10:25 - Superpole
13:00 - Race 1
Sunday
08:00-08:15 - Warm-up
10:00 - Superpole Race
13:00 - Race 2