Alvaro Bautista was once again in imperious form as he dominated World Superbike FP3 at Misano.

Making a strong start to FP3, Alex Lowes was the early leader from teammate Jonathan Rea, as a margin of three tenths split the factory Kawasaki pair.

Lowes soon saw him time beaten by Michael Ruben Rinaldi, as the Ducati rider continued his impressive form from day-one.

Garrett Gerloff was the first rider to come unstuck as he crashed with less than ten minutes of the session gone.

Back at the front, Bautista’s ominous day-one performance continued as he went quickest by nearly seven tenths.

Rea and Kawasaki then took advantage of the cooler temperatures to go quickest, however, the six-time champion saw his time obliterated by Bautista once again.

A time of 1:33.466s put Bautista close to half a second clear of Rea, while Rinaldi was six tenths back from the reigning world champion.

Although it was a narrow improvement, Bautista beat his personal best time to extend his advantage to 0.516s over Rea with half the session remaining.

Circulating with a Q tyre, Bautista continued pumping in fast times as he found yet more pace with a time of 1:33.352s.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was the second rider to suffer a crash after losing the front-end of his Yamaha R1 at turn six.

Rinaldi eventually cut Bautista’s lead to just over two tenths, however, the former MotoGP rider remained fastest.

The Italian’s session ended with him running off circuit and through the gravel at turn 14.

2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:33.825s 2 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.245s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.603s 4 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.717s 5 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.785s 6 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.794s 7 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.871s 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.876s 9 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.894s 10 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.903s 11 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.017s 12 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.106s 13 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.355s 14 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.417s 15 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.438s 16 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.838s 17 Tom Sykes GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.192s 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +2.221s 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.572s 20 Luca Vitali ITA Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.766s 21 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +2.820s 22 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +3.150s 23 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +3.480s 24 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +3.578s 25 Ryo Mizuno JAP PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.883s

Misano World Superbike Records

Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Like in FP2, Toprak Razgatlioglu spent the majority of FP3 focusing on race pace as he struggled to match the pace of those at the front.

Weekend schedule (UK Time)

Friday

09:30-10:15 - Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 - Free Practice 2

Saturday

08:00-08:30 - Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 - Superpole

13:00 - Race 1

Sunday

08:00-08:15 - Warm-up

10:00 - Superpole Race

13:00 - Race 2