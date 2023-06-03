Misano World Superbike Race (1) Results: Sensational Alvaro Bautista leads Ducati 1-2

RobertJones's picture
3 Jun 2023
Alvaro Bautista , Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, 3 June

Results from Race 1, round five of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.

Alvaro Bautista has taken victory for the 12th time in 13 World Superbike races this season after another dominant display in front of Ducati's home fans.

There was drama before the five lights went out as Bradley Ray suffered a problem on the grid. Yellow flags were waved as a result before a very small delay.

Once the race was set to get underway for a second time, a new race distance of 20 laps instead of 21 was confirmed.

Keen to break up Bautista’s rhythm at the start, Toprak Razgatlioglu instead lost secons pot to Rinaldi before attempting a obld move around the outside of turn four.

After initially getting ahead, Rzzgatlioglu was then stood up on the entry to turn five by Rinaldi as the Italian swooped back through.

Come the end of the opening lap both factory Ducatis stretched clear of Razgatlioglu, while Axel Bassani was harassing Jonathan Rea for P5. 

After several failed overtakes, Bassani finally got through on the six-time world champion at Curvone. 

Seemingly without the pace to challenge for victory, Razgatlioglu continued to lose time on laps two and three as Bautista also gained a few tenths over Rinaldi.

Behind the podium trio, Bassani was hotting up again as he began to challenge Danilo Petrucci for P4. 

Bautista’s lead then broke the one second barrier on lap four as he gained close to four tenths on Rinaldi.

While Bautista’s lead over Rinaldi stablised at around 1.3 seconds, the latter was pulling well clear of Razgatlioglu as he opened up a gap of nearly two seconds. 

Further back, Rea was finding it very difficult to maintain the pace of those ahead of him as the Kawasaki star lost a huge chunk of time on laps six and seven. 

That gave Dominique Aegerter the chance to try and overtake Rea for P6, however, the Northern Irishman was proving tough to pass.

Aegerter remained close to Rea for several laps although the Superbike rookie was struggling to find a clear-cut opportunity. 

Ahead of those two, the gaps were fairly stable as Bautista was still lapping quicker than anyone, while Rinaldi and Razgatlioglu were matching one-another’s times. 

With just six laps to go Petrucci made a big mistake at turn eight as he crashed out of fourth position.

2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Race (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati20 laps
2Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+5.221s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+8.971s
4Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+14.285s
5Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+18.594s
6Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+19.021s
7Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+21.036s
8Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+23.751s
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+24.011s
10Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+29.081s
11Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+29.430s
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+30.139s
13Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+30.562s
14Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+33.210s
15Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+34.858s
16Tom SykesGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+35.778s
17Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+38.489s
18Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+40.374s
19Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+56.950s
20Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+1'03.273s
21Ryo MizunoJAPPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+1'30.052s
22Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing TeamDNF
23Luca VitaliITAOrelac Racing KawasakiDNF
24Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA RacingDNF
25Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWMDNF

Misano World Superbike Records

Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Alvaro Bautista started the race from pole despite a crash towards the end of the Superpole session. There were also late falls for Scott Redding and Gabriele Ruiu. The last of those caused a red flag as Ruiu's BMW leaked fluid onto the circuit.

Weekend schedule (UK Time)

Friday 

09:30-10:15 - Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 - Free Practice 2

Saturday 

08:00-08:30 - Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 - Superpole 

13:00 - Race 1

Sunday 

08:00-08:15 - Warm-up

10:00 - Superpole Race

13:00 - Race 2