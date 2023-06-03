Alvaro Bautista has taken victory for the 12th time in 13 World Superbike races this season after another dominant display in front of Ducati's home fans.

There was drama before the five lights went out as Bradley Ray suffered a problem on the grid. Yellow flags were waved as a result before a very small delay.

Once the race was set to get underway for a second time, a new race distance of 20 laps instead of 21 was confirmed.

Keen to break up Bautista’s rhythm at the start, Toprak Razgatlioglu instead lost secons pot to Rinaldi before attempting a obld move around the outside of turn four.

After initially getting ahead, Rzzgatlioglu was then stood up on the entry to turn five by Rinaldi as the Italian swooped back through.

Come the end of the opening lap both factory Ducatis stretched clear of Razgatlioglu, while Axel Bassani was harassing Jonathan Rea for P5.

After several failed overtakes, Bassani finally got through on the six-time world champion at Curvone.

Seemingly without the pace to challenge for victory, Razgatlioglu continued to lose time on laps two and three as Bautista also gained a few tenths over Rinaldi.

Behind the podium trio, Bassani was hotting up again as he began to challenge Danilo Petrucci for P4.

Bautista’s lead then broke the one second barrier on lap four as he gained close to four tenths on Rinaldi.

While Bautista’s lead over Rinaldi stablised at around 1.3 seconds, the latter was pulling well clear of Razgatlioglu as he opened up a gap of nearly two seconds.

Further back, Rea was finding it very difficult to maintain the pace of those ahead of him as the Kawasaki star lost a huge chunk of time on laps six and seven.

That gave Dominique Aegerter the chance to try and overtake Rea for P6, however, the Northern Irishman was proving tough to pass.

Aegerter remained close to Rea for several laps although the Superbike rookie was struggling to find a clear-cut opportunity.

Ahead of those two, the gaps were fairly stable as Bautista was still lapping quicker than anyone, while Rinaldi and Razgatlioglu were matching one-another’s times.

With just six laps to go Petrucci made a big mistake at turn eight as he crashed out of fourth position.

2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Race (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 20 laps 2 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +5.221s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +8.971s 4 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +14.285s 5 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +18.594s 6 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +19.021s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +21.036s 8 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +23.751s 9 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +24.011s 10 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +29.081s 11 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +29.430s 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +30.139s 13 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +30.562s 14 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +33.210s 15 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +34.858s 16 Tom Sykes GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +35.778s 17 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +38.489s 18 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +40.374s 19 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +56.950s 20 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +1'03.273s 21 Ryo Mizuno JAP PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +1'30.052s 22 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team DNF 23 Luca Vitali ITA Orelac Racing Kawasaki DNF 24 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing DNF 25 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM DNF

Misano World Superbike Records

Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Alvaro Bautista started the race from pole despite a crash towards the end of the Superpole session. There were also late falls for Scott Redding and Gabriele Ruiu. The last of those caused a red flag as Ruiu's BMW leaked fluid onto the circuit.

