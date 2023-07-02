2023 Donington Park World Superbike - Superpole Race Results

2 Jul 2023
Toprak Razgatlioglu, British WorldSBK, 02 July

Superpole Race results for round six of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Donington Park in Great Britain.

2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Race Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon 10 laps
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.315s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.537s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon +4.247s
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+5.018s
6Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +5.33s
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+5.629s
8Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+6.884s
9Scott ReddingGBRROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+9.047s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+11.167s
11Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+12.125s
12Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing Team+13.346s
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+13.712s
14Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+14.295s
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+17.793s
16Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+20.959s
17Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+22.256s
18Tom SykesGBRROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+25.381s
19Hafizh SyahrinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team+28.53s
20Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+28.954s
21Isaac VinalesESP Pedercini Racing+29.146s
22Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing MOVISIO+35.084s
23Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+35.269s
24Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team+36.476s

Toprak Razgatlioglu breaks Alvaro Bautista’s 11-race win streak and inflicts the first on-track defeat of the Ducati rider this season, during the Donington Park Superpole race.

Just as in Race 1 the big three of Jonathan Rea, Razgatlioglu and Bautista dominated at the front, Rea converting pole into the holeshot after a brief battle with Bautista before leading the trio away from Alex Lowes in fourth.

Nose-to-tail throughout the 10 laps, Rea kept Razgatlioglu at bay until the Turkish rider launched an out-braking move into the Melbourne Hairpin on the penultimate lap, with Bautista lurking menacingly just behind.

Rea wasn’t backing down but his hopes of retaliation ended when Bautista pounced for second into the Foggy Esses, the move also giving Razgatlioglu vital breathing room to secure his second victory of the year.

"Finally, I win again!" said Razgatlioglu. "And especially at Donington Park, which is so special for me after I won three times last year. I had a plan to wait until the last lap. It worked. Now I'm focussed on Race 2. Thanks to all the fans, I hope they enjoyed it."

Bautista, whose only other defeat this year was in the form of a DNF in Mandalika, said: "[The win streak is over but] I'm happy anyway because the pace was incredibly fast, faster than Superpole!"

Home hero Rea was visibly disappointed with repeating Saturday's third place after leading for so long: "I'm pissed off but it's the closest I've been to a win this year, thanks for the support all around the track and we'll try again in Race 2."

Bautista's team-mate Michael Rinaldi had another opening lap to forget, running wide and through the gravel.

Serial Donington Park winner and BMW stand-in Tom Sykes fell but rejoined to finish.

The cool conditions meant none of the frontrunners gambled on fitting the soft SCX.

The top nine places in the Superpole race decide the first three rows on this afternoon’s grid.

Race 2 starts at 16:00.

Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.

Donington Park 2022:
Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha