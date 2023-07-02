2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Race Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon 10 laps 2 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.315s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.537s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon +4.247s 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +5.018s 6 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +5.33s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +5.629s 8 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +6.884s 9 Scott Redding GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +9.047s 10 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +11.167s 11 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +12.125s 12 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing Team +13.346s 13 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +13.712s 14 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +14.295s 15 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +17.793s 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +20.959s 17 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +22.256s 18 Tom Sykes GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +25.381s 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAS PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +28.53s 20 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti +28.954s 21 Isaac Vinales ESP Pedercini Racing +29.146s 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing MOVISIO +35.084s 23 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +35.269s 24 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +36.476s

Toprak Razgatlioglu breaks Alvaro Bautista’s 11-race win streak and inflicts the first on-track defeat of the Ducati rider this season, during the Donington Park Superpole race.

Just as in Race 1 the big three of Jonathan Rea, Razgatlioglu and Bautista dominated at the front, Rea converting pole into the holeshot after a brief battle with Bautista before leading the trio away from Alex Lowes in fourth.

Nose-to-tail throughout the 10 laps, Rea kept Razgatlioglu at bay until the Turkish rider launched an out-braking move into the Melbourne Hairpin on the penultimate lap, with Bautista lurking menacingly just behind.

Rea wasn’t backing down but his hopes of retaliation ended when Bautista pounced for second into the Foggy Esses, the move also giving Razgatlioglu vital breathing room to secure his second victory of the year.

"Finally, I win again!" said Razgatlioglu. "And especially at Donington Park, which is so special for me after I won three times last year. I had a plan to wait until the last lap. It worked. Now I'm focussed on Race 2. Thanks to all the fans, I hope they enjoyed it."

Bautista, whose only other defeat this year was in the form of a DNF in Mandalika, said: "[The win streak is over but] I'm happy anyway because the pace was incredibly fast, faster than Superpole!"

Home hero Rea was visibly disappointed with repeating Saturday's third place after leading for so long: "I'm pissed off but it's the closest I've been to a win this year, thanks for the support all around the track and we'll try again in Race 2."

Bautista's team-mate Michael Rinaldi had another opening lap to forget, running wide and through the gravel.

Serial Donington Park winner and BMW stand-in Tom Sykes fell but rejoined to finish.

The cool conditions meant none of the frontrunners gambled on fitting the soft SCX.

The top nine places in the Superpole race decide the first three rows on this afternoon’s grid.

Race 2 starts at 16:00.

Has The Marc Marquez Magic Gone? And Goodbye... For now | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 92 Video of Has The Marc Marquez Magic Gone? And Goodbye... For now | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 92

Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.

Donington Park 2022:

Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha