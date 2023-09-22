2023 Aragon World Superbike - Friday Practice Results

22 Sep 2023
Alvaro Bautista Aragon WorldSBK, 22 September

Results from Friday Free Practice, round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.

Riders wasted no time in finding improvements compared to FP1 as Danilo Petrucci set the fastest lap of the weekend on his first flying lap. 

Michael Rinaldi then matched Jonathan Rea’s top time from earlier in the day as he went three tenths off in second.

Rea then put his factory Kawasaki back on top after narrowly missing out on a 1m 49s lap. 

But the six-time world champion didn’t have to wait long to achieve that feat as he then clocked a time of 1:49.970s two laps later.

Tito Rabat suffered a fall at turn 12, the same corner where Toprak Razgatlioglu ran wide moments prior.

Michael Van Der Mark was the next rider to go down after his bike was recovered on the exit of turn 12.

After the top positions remained the same following race stints, Rinaldi jumped to the top of the standings by over two tenths.

Consistently fastest in the final sector, Alvaro Bautista used his pace advantage in the final sector to then take over from his teammate. 

Petrucci made it a Ducati 1-2-3 in the closing stages after also breaking into the 1m 49s barrier.

Despite another strong session, Team HRC rider Iker Lecuona suffered a late fall at turn 14.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:49.649s
2Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.077s
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.176s
4Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.321s
5Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.799s
6Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.805s
7Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.108s
8Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.311s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.416s
10Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.447s
11Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.466s
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.506s
13Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.559s
14Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.571s
15Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.606s
16Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.730s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+2.282s
18Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.322s
19Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+2.327s
20Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.604s
21Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+2.954s
22Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.973s
23Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+3.049s
24Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.589s
25Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+4.210s

Aragon World Superbike Records 

Fastest lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:48.267s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Rea fastest in opening Aragon World Superbike practice

There were early issues for Danilo Petrucci as the two-time MotoGP race winner was held in his garage for the opening seven minutes. 

An unusual sight in 2023, Iker Lecuona set a time of 1:50.905s in order to topple the likes of Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu.The slow start to FP1 had no effect on Petrucci as the Barni Ducati rider immediately went fastest. 

Lap times continued to improve as Michael Rinaldi went quickest before Jonathan Rea set a time three tenths clear of Petrucci, who managed to regain second spot.

The three tenths gap between Rea and Petrucci remained in place for much of the session, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was only sixth with ten minutes to go. 

Garrett Gerloff was one of the big movers late on as he jumped up from ninth to P4.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:50.309s
2Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.032s
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.342s
4Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.383s
5Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.451s
6Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.573s
7Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.736s
8Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.020s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.025s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.086s
11Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.628s
12Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.690s
13Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.748s
14Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.881s
15Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.987s
16Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.091s
17Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.104s
18Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.296s
19Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.367s
20Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+2.497s
21Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+2.543s
22Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.434s
23Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.666s
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+4.073s
25Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+9.622s

Aragon Weekednd Schedule (UK time)

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 9:30am

Free Practice 2 - 14:00pm

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 8am

Superpole - 10:10

Race 1 - 13:00pm

Sunday 

Warm-up - 8am

Superpole Race - 10:00am

Race 2 - 13:00pm