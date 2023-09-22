2023 Aragon World Superbike - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday Free Practice, round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.
Riders wasted no time in finding improvements compared to FP1 as Danilo Petrucci set the fastest lap of the weekend on his first flying lap.
Michael Rinaldi then matched Jonathan Rea’s top time from earlier in the day as he went three tenths off in second.
Rea then put his factory Kawasaki back on top after narrowly missing out on a 1m 49s lap.
But the six-time world champion didn’t have to wait long to achieve that feat as he then clocked a time of 1:49.970s two laps later.
Tito Rabat suffered a fall at turn 12, the same corner where Toprak Razgatlioglu ran wide moments prior.
Michael Van Der Mark was the next rider to go down after his bike was recovered on the exit of turn 12.
After the top positions remained the same following race stints, Rinaldi jumped to the top of the standings by over two tenths.
Consistently fastest in the final sector, Alvaro Bautista used his pace advantage in the final sector to then take over from his teammate.
Petrucci made it a Ducati 1-2-3 in the closing stages after also breaking into the 1m 49s barrier.
Despite another strong session, Team HRC rider Iker Lecuona suffered a late fall at turn 14.
|2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:49.649s
|2
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.077s
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.176s
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.321s
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.799s
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.805s
|7
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.108s
|8
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.311s
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.416s
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.447s
|11
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.466s
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.506s
|13
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.559s
|14
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.571s
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.606s
|16
|Florian Marino
|FRA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.730s
|17
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.282s
|18
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.322s
|19
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+2.327s
|20
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.604s
|21
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+2.954s
|22
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.973s
|23
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+3.049s
|24
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.589s
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+4.210s
Aragon World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:48.267s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Rea fastest in opening Aragon World Superbike practice
There were early issues for Danilo Petrucci as the two-time MotoGP race winner was held in his garage for the opening seven minutes.
An unusual sight in 2023, Iker Lecuona set a time of 1:50.905s in order to topple the likes of Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu.The slow start to FP1 had no effect on Petrucci as the Barni Ducati rider immediately went fastest.
Lap times continued to improve as Michael Rinaldi went quickest before Jonathan Rea set a time three tenths clear of Petrucci, who managed to regain second spot.
The three tenths gap between Rea and Petrucci remained in place for much of the session, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was only sixth with ten minutes to go.
Garrett Gerloff was one of the big movers late on as he jumped up from ninth to P4.
|2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|1:50.309s
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.032s
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.342s
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.383s
|5
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.451s
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.573s
|7
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.736s
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.020s
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.025s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.086s
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.628s
|12
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.690s
|13
|Florian Marino
|FRA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.748s
|14
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.881s
|15
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.987s
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.091s
|17
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.104s
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.296s
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.367s
|20
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+2.497s
|21
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+2.543s
|22
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.434s
|23
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.666s
|24
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+4.073s
|25
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+9.622s
Aragon Weekednd Schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 9:30am
Free Practice 2 - 14:00pm
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 8am
Superpole - 10:10
Race 1 - 13:00pm
Sunday
Warm-up - 8am
Superpole Race - 10:00am
Race 2 - 13:00pm