2023 Aragon World Superbike - Free Practice 3 Results

23 Sep 2023
Danilo Petrucci, Aragon WorldSBK, 22 September

Results from Free Practice 3, round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.

Alvaro Bautista, who topped FP2, was the early pacesetter as he set a time of 1:50.503s to lead Danilo Petrucci.

While he was matching the very best times of other riders in the first three sectors, Bautista was making the difference in sector four as he gained half a second over Toprak Razgatlioglu on his second flying lap.

Seven tenths clear of Petrucci, Bautista then saw his lead drop to just over two tenths as teammate Michael Rinaldi went second fastest. 

Gerloff then produced a brilliant lap in order to overhaul the Ducatis of Bautista, Rinaldi and Petrucci. 

Loris Baz then joined his teammate inside the top three before Bautista destroyed the fastest lap of the weekend by going 1.2 seconds clear of Gerloff. 

Bautista’s lap was also the first under the 1m 49s barrier as he clocked a time of 1:48.886s, which was just over half a second off the all-time lap record. 

Not to be outdone by the world champion, Petrucci then went quicker than Bautista by just under a tenth.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team1:48.808s
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.078s
3Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.555s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.690s
5Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.039s
6Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.090s
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.208s
8Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.311s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.334s
10Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.399s
11Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.561s
12Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.586s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.619s
14Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.691s
15Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.753s
16Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.899s
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.131s
18Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+2.347s
19Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+3.071s
20Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+3.389s
21Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.652s
22Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+4.041s
23Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+4.647s
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+5.256s
25Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWMNo Time Set

Aragon World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:48.267s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Dominique Aegerter's difficult second half of 2023 continued in the early stages as he crashed at turn seven. 

Jonathan Rea was the last rider to exit pit lane, as the six-time world champion began his first flying lap directly ahead of Garrett Gerloff who went wuickest on his first effort.

Aragon Weekednd Schedule (UK time)

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 8am

Superpole - 10:10

Race 1 - 13:00pm

Sunday 

Warm-up - 8am

Superpole Race - 10:00am

Race 2 - 13:00pm