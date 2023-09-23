2023 Aragon World Superbike - Free Practice 3 Results

Alvaro Bautista, who topped FP2, was the early pacesetter as he set a time of 1:50.503s to lead Danilo Petrucci.

While he was matching the very best times of other riders in the first three sectors, Bautista was making the difference in sector four as he gained half a second over Toprak Razgatlioglu on his second flying lap.

Seven tenths clear of Petrucci, Bautista then saw his lead drop to just over two tenths as teammate Michael Rinaldi went second fastest.

Gerloff then produced a brilliant lap in order to overhaul the Ducatis of Bautista, Rinaldi and Petrucci.

Loris Baz then joined his teammate inside the top three before Bautista destroyed the fastest lap of the weekend by going 1.2 seconds clear of Gerloff.

Bautista’s lap was also the first under the 1m 49s barrier as he clocked a time of 1:48.886s, which was just over half a second off the all-time lap record.

Not to be outdone by the world champion, Petrucci then went quicker than Bautista by just under a tenth.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team 1:48.808s 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.078s 3 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.555s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.690s 5 Florian Marino FRA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.039s 6 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.090s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.208s 8 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.311s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.334s 10 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.399s 11 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.561s 12 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.586s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.619s 14 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.691s 15 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.753s 16 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.899s 17 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.131s 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +2.347s 19 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +3.071s 20 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +3.389s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.652s 22 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +4.041s 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +4.647s 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +5.256s 25 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM No Time Set

Aragon World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:48.267s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Dominique Aegerter's difficult second half of 2023 continued in the early stages as he crashed at turn seven.

Jonathan Rea was the last rider to exit pit lane, as the six-time world champion began his first flying lap directly ahead of Garrett Gerloff who went wuickest on his first effort.

Aragon Weekednd Schedule (UK time)

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 8am

Superpole - 10:10

Race 1 - 13:00pm

Sunday

Warm-up - 8am

Superpole Race - 10:00am

Race 2 - 13:00pm